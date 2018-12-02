Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Suzuki Maintains Strong Momentum With 24% Growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered a domestic sale of 53,058 units in November 2018, as against 42,722 units that were sold during the same period last year. The company witnessed a year-on-year growth of 24.19 per cent for last month, backed by new product launches and an updated line-up. Suzuki's cumulative sales for November 2018 stood at 56,531 units (domestic+exports), a hike of 13.86 per cent over 49,647 units that were sold during November 2017.

Commenting on the performance, Suzuki Motorcycle India - Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said, "The consistent double digit growth that we have maintained in November as well, is a testimony to consumer trust that Suzuki enjoys in India. We are confident of carrying forward this momentum into the coming months as well, and achieve our sales target of 7.5 lakh units in FY18-19."

With respect to year-to-date sales, the bike maker has sold 493,329 units between April and November 2018, and is inching closer in achieving its sales goal of 7.5 lakh units for the 2018-19 financial year.

Suzuki has had an interesting year with a healthy mix of launches. The company introduced the Burgman Street 125 scooter that is being received well, while the it's big bike portfolio expanded with the launch of the GSX-S750 and the V-Strom 650 XT. The 2018 editions of the Gixxer and Gixxer SF was also introduced. November also saw the final round of the 2018 Suzuki Gixxer Cup Championship with Joseph Mathew from Chennai clinching the championship in the second consecutive season.

