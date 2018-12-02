Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Hero MotoCorp Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Mark

India's largest two-wheeler maker by volumes, Hero MotoCorp registered a sale of 610,252 units in November 2018. The company's sales grew marginally in the post festive period as compared to the 605,270 units sold in November 2017. Hero's growth in volumes comes despite an overall drop in numbers across the auto industry owing to the increase in insurance costs before the festive season and the overall low-key market sentiment. Hero's strong sellers continue to remain entry-level commuter motorcycles, while the company has also seen impressive numbers from its scooter range.

In November this year, the manufacturer commenced nationwide sales of the new Hero Destini 125 scooter, its first offering in the fast growing 125 cc segment. Hero also announced the renewal of its association with golf icon Tiger Woods last month, ahead of the annual Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The association with Woods first began in 2014 as its global corporate partner.

The Indian two-wheeler giant also showcased the Hero XPulse 200T at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan last month, as its second production-ready offering based on the XPulse platform. The XPulse 200 Adventure and the XPulse 200T will be launched together in early 2019 with the latter being a touring friendly version.

Barring a few changes, the motorcycle remains the identical to the XPulse 200 ADV with the 199 cc single-cylinder engine with an LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity with smartphone based navigation. Both bikes are expected to be priced around ₹ 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

