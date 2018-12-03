New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

Bajaj Auto sold 2, 05,259 two-wheeler units in November 2018 in comparison to 1, 41,948 units sold in November 2017.

View Photos
The company had a drop of 22 per cent in the sales of commercial vehicles in November 2018

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto sold a total of 4,06,930 units in November 2018
  • The company exported 1,41,285 motorcycles in November 2018
  • Bajaj sold a total of 60,386 units of CVs in November 2018

Bajaj has had a really good month in November 2018 as it sold 2, 05,259 motorcycles as compared to 1, 41,948 units in November 2017, registering a growth of a solid 45 per cent in domestic sales. The company also registered a decent 16 per cent growth in exports in November 2018. The company exported 1, 41,285 units as compared to 1, 22,022 units exported last month. Overall, the company sold 3, 46,544 units in November 2018 as compared to 2, 63,970 units, registering a growth of 31 per cent.

Coming to commercial vehicles, the company sold 29,599 units in November 2018, which is a drop of 22 per cent from 37,887 units sold in November 2017. Bajaj Auto exported 30,827 units against 24,601 units exported in November 2017. In total, the company sold 60,386 units in November 2018 as compared to 62,488 which is a drop of 2 per cent in overall sales.

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

CT 100

Pulsar 200 NS

Avenger Street 220

Dominar 400

Pulsar 220

V15

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar RS 200

Pulsar 180

Avenger Street 180

Discover 110

Platina 100

V12

Discover 125

Avenger Cruise 220

0 Comments

Combining two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the company sold 2, 34,818 units in November 2018 as compared to 1, 79,835 units in November 2017, which is a growth of a good 31 per cent. Bajaj Auto exported 1, 72, 112 units in total which is 17 per cent more than 1, 46,623 units exported in November 2017. In total, the company sold 4, 06,930 units in November 2018 which is a growth of 25 per cent from 3, 26,458 units in November 2017.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150
Bajaj V15
Bajaj
V15
Hero Achiever
Hero
Achiever
Hero Glamour Fi
Hero
Glamour Fi
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda
CB Shine SP
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha
SZ RR V2.0
Hero Glamour 125
Hero
Glamour 125
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda
CB Unicorn 150
Bajaj V12
Bajaj
V12
Hero Glamour
Hero
Glamour
TAGS :
Bajaj Bikes in India Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto sales Bajaj auto sales in November 2018

Latest News

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Hero MotoCorp Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Mark
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Hero MotoCorp Crosses 6 Lakh Sales Mark
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Suzuki Maintains Strong Momentum With 24% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Suzuki Maintains Strong Momentum With 24% Growth
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Honda Cars India Registers Over 10% Growth In November 2018
Honda Cars India Registers Over 10% Growth In November 2018
Mahindra Registers 17% Growth In November 2018
Mahindra Registers 17% Growth In November 2018
Lance Stroll Officially Confirmed As New Driver At Racing Point Force India
Lance Stroll Officially Confirmed As New Driver At Racing Point Force India
'Mister 911' Retires After Two Decades Of Leading The Development Of The Porsche 911
'Mister 911' Retires After Two Decades Of Leading The Development Of The Porsche 911
Ford India's Sales Down By Over 26% In November 2018
Ford India's Sales Down By Over 26% In November 2018
Masakazu Yoshimura Appointed As New Managing Director Of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Masakazu Yoshimura Appointed As New Managing Director Of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Nissan Kicks Becomes The Official Car For The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
Nissan Kicks Becomes The Official Car For The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
Nissan Reveals The Leaf Nismo RC Electric Race Car
Nissan Reveals The Leaf Nismo RC Electric Race Car
Ericsson And Volvo Cars Sign 5-year Connected Vehicle Cloud Worldwide Deal
Ericsson And Volvo Cars Sign 5-year Connected Vehicle Cloud Worldwide Deal
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Decline In November 2018
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Decline In November 2018

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 69,429 - 84,775 *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 34,547 - 43,938 *
Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS
Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS
₹ 1.07 - 1.2 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.59 - 1.74 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 220
Bajaj Pulsar 220
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 69,621 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 91,622 *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.36 - 1.48 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 90,091 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
₹ 93,883 *
Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 56,035 *
Bajaj Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
₹ 50,833 *
Bajaj V12
Bajaj V12
₹ 62,517 *
Bajaj Discover 125
Bajaj Discover 125
₹ 61,150 - 63,605 *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
View More
x
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 6.95 Crore
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Suzuki Maintains Strong Momentum With 24% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Suzuki Maintains Strong Momentum With 24% Growth
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities