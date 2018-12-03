Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

The company had a drop of 22 per cent in the sales of commercial vehicles in November 2018

Bajaj has had a really good month in November 2018 as it sold 2, 05,259 motorcycles as compared to 1, 41,948 units in November 2017, registering a growth of a solid 45 per cent in domestic sales. The company also registered a decent 16 per cent growth in exports in November 2018. The company exported 1, 41,285 units as compared to 1, 22,022 units exported last month. Overall, the company sold 3, 46,544 units in November 2018 as compared to 2, 63,970 units, registering a growth of 31 per cent.

Coming to commercial vehicles, the company sold 29,599 units in November 2018, which is a drop of 22 per cent from 37,887 units sold in November 2017. Bajaj Auto exported 30,827 units against 24,601 units exported in November 2017. In total, the company sold 60,386 units in November 2018 as compared to 62,488 which is a drop of 2 per cent in overall sales.

Combining two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the company sold 2, 34,818 units in November 2018 as compared to 1, 79,835 units in November 2017, which is a growth of a good 31 per cent. Bajaj Auto exported 1, 72, 112 units in total which is 17 per cent more than 1, 46,623 units exported in November 2017. In total, the company sold 4, 06,930 units in November 2018 which is a growth of 25 per cent from 3, 26,458 units in November 2017.

