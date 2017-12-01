Two-Wheeler Sales November 2017: Suzuki Posts 37.1 Per Cent Growth

Suzuki is going from strength to strength, recording positive growth for its sales. For the month of November 2017, Suzuki sold 49,535 units, registering a growth of 37.1 per cent over November 2016. Also, the company sold 42,722 units domestically last month as compared to 30,830 sold in November 2016. Also, the exports for November 2017 stood at 6813 units as opposed to 5,268 units for the same month last year. The company has already sold 3, 80,950 units in the time period of April-November 2017, showing a growth of 38.26 per cent. For April-November 2016, Suzuki had sold 2, 75,513 units. In comparison, the company sold a total of 3, 50,000 units in entire FY 2016-2017.

(Suzuki Access 125)

Also Read: Suzuki Intruder Launched In India At ₹ 98,340

Commenting on the performance, Sajeev Rajasekhran, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL said, "The consistent growth is a testament to the successful fructification of the new product strategy at Suzuki Two-wheelers where we have aligned our focus on the premium segment of scooters (125 cc and above), and premium motorcycles (150 cc and above). Under this renewed focus, we also launched the much-awaited Intruder motorcycle, a 150 cc modern cruiser, in November that has ushered in the era of 'Urban Brotherhood' in India. We are expanding our touch-points in those regions, which clock sales of over 1,000 units each month, in these two product categories. With a sound go-to market strategy in place, along with a robust and aggressive product roadmap; we are confident that Suzuki Motorcycle India's best days are ahead of us."

Suzuki launched the 155 cc Intruder in November 2017, at a price of ₹ 98,340. The Intruder is an entry-level cruiser and goes up against the Bajaj Avenger Street 150. Suzuki believes that the Intruder will bring in a lot of sales volumes in the months to come.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.