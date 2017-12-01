New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2017: Royal Enfield's Sales Grow By 22 Per Cent

Royal Enfield posted a growth of 22 per cent for its sales for the month of November 2017. The brand has been registering consistent growth in sales over the last year or so.

Royal Enfield posted a growth of 22 per cent for its sales for November 2017

Highlights

  • The company has posted consistent growth over the last few months
  • It sold 67,776 units domestically in November 2017
  • The company also exported 2,350 units in November 2017

Royal Enfield had yet another month of positive growth for its sales in India and exports as well. The company sold 67,776 units domestically in November 2017 and in comparison, the company sold 55,843 units in November last year. This translates into a growth of 21 per cent. Royal Enfield also exported 2,350 units last month as opposed to 1,470 units in November 2016. The total sale of Royal Enfield in November 2017 was 70,126 units and in comparison, the sale for corresponding month last year was 57,313 units, registering a growth of 22 per cent.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales

Time Period Units sold in Nov-17 Units sold in Nov-16 Growth
India 67,776 55,843 21%
International 2,350 1,470 60%
Total 70,126 57,313 22%
Time Period Units sold in Apr-Nov 2017 Units sold in Apr-Nov 2016 Growth
India 5,14,094 4,21,372 22%
International 12,387 9,492 30%
Total 5,26,481 4,30,864 22%

The company sold 5, 14,094 two-wheelers in total between the period of April-November 2017 growing 22 per cent over 4, 21,372 units sold in the same time last year. In April-November 2017, Royal Enfield exported 12,387 units growing by 30 per cent. The company sold 9,492 units in the same time frame last year.  

