Two-Wheeler Sales November 2017: Royal Enfield's Sales Grow By 22 Per Cent

Royal Enfield had yet another month of positive growth for its sales in India and exports as well. The company sold 67,776 units domestically in November 2017 and in comparison, the company sold 55,843 units in November last year. This translates into a growth of 21 per cent. Royal Enfield also exported 2,350 units last month as opposed to 1,470 units in November 2016. The total sale of Royal Enfield in November 2017 was 70,126 units and in comparison, the sale for corresponding month last year was 57,313 units, registering a growth of 22 per cent.

Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales

Time Period Units sold in Nov-17 Units sold in Nov-16 Growth India 67,776 55,843 21% International 2,350 1,470 60% Total 70,126 57,313 22% Time Period Units sold in Apr-Nov 2017 Units sold in Apr-Nov 2016 Growth India 5,14,094 4,21,372 22% International 12,387 9,492 30% Total 5,26,481 4,30,864 22%

The company sold 5, 14,094 two-wheelers in total between the period of April-November 2017 growing 22 per cent over 4, 21,372 units sold in the same time last year. In April-November 2017, Royal Enfield exported 12,387 units growing by 30 per cent. The company sold 9,492 units in the same time frame last year.

