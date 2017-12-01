Two-Wheeler Sales November 2017: Manufacturers Report Double Digit Growth In Sales

While most manufactrers posted strong volumes during the festive season, sales during October saw slightly mixed responses as the month reported positive volumes only for a few manufacturers. Nevertheless, November 2017 has seen companies coming back into their element as sales volumes have seen a hike with each company posting a double digit growth. Right from Royal Enfield, Honda, to Suzuki and Bajaj, manufacturers have enjoyed a positive November in sales. Here's how each of these companies performed during the previous month.

Bajaj Auto

(Bajaj Auto's domestic sales grew by 2 per cent)

Bajaj Auto's overall sales for November 2017 stood at 263,970 units, a hike of 11 per cent over 237,757 units sold during the same period last year. The company's domestic sales increased by 2 per cent, up from 139,765 units sold in November 2016 to 141,948 units sold in November this year. Exports, on the other hand, saw the company ship out 122,022 units last month, a healthy growth of 25 per cent over 97,922 units shipped out last year in November. The company's CV space posted even better numbers with domestic sales increasing by a whopping 157 per cent from 14,758 in November last year, to 37,887 units last month. CV exports increased by 41 per cent to 24,601 units, while overall CV sales grew by 94 per cent to 62,488 units.

Suzuki Motorcycle India

(Suzuki has had a largely positive year and also launched the Intruder cruiser last month)

For the month of November 2017, Suzuki sold 49,535 units, registering a growth of 37.1 per cent over November 2016. The company sold 42,722 units in the domestic market last month as compared to 30,830 sold in during the same month last year. Exports for November 2017 stood at 6813 units as opposed to 5,268 units for November 2016. Suzuki has had a largely positive 2017 and has so far sold ove 380,950 units between April and November 2017, a growth of 38.26 per cent over 275,513 units sold during the same period last year.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

(Honda sales increased by 44 per cent last month with over 4.6 lakh units sold)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) made a strong comeback in November 2017 with a 41 per cent after witnessing a slight dip in volumes in October this year. The company's overall sales jumped to 460,017 units last month, a healthy hike from 325,480 units sold in November 2016. Honda's domestic sales stood at 432,350 units for the previous month, a growth of 44 per cent over the 299,414 units sold during November last year. The Japanese manufacturer's motorcycle sales grew as well by a healthy 56 per cent last month, up to 432,350 units from 203,076 units in November 2016. The exports exports increased by 6 per cent up to 27,667 units last month, in comparison to the 26,066 units moved out in November 2016.

Royal Enfield

(Royal Enfield's sales grew by 22 per cent in November, while it also revealed the new 650 twins)

Royal Enfield continues to post positive volumes in November 2017 with an overall growth of 22 per cent. The company sold an overall 70,126 units last month, up from 57,313 units sold in November 2016. Domestic sales contributed 55,843 units in the same, translating into a growth of 21 per cent. Royal Enfield also exported 2350 units in November this year, as opposed to 1470 units in November 2016. Meanwhile, RE's year-to-date sales stood at 514,094 units between April-November 2017. The bike maker's overall volumes increased to 526,481 units during this period, a hike of 22 per cent over April-November 2016. Exports too increased by 30 per cent during this period with 12,387 motorcycles shipped overseas. November also saw Royal Enfield reveal the all-new Interceptor and Continental GT 650 bikes at EICMA and later at Rider Mania 2017. The biggest bikes from the company are slated for launch in the country in the second half of 2017.

