Two-Wheeler Sales November 2017: Honda Reports 41 Per Cent Growth

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has made a strong comeback in November 2017 with a 41 per cent after witnessing a slight dip in volumes in October this year. The company's overall sales jumped to 460,017 units last month, a healthy hike from 325,480 units sold in November 2016. Meanwhile, Honda's domestic sales stood at 432,350 units for the previous month, a growth of 44 per cent over the 299,414 units sold during November last year. The Japanese manufacturer's motorcycle sales grew as well by a healthy 56 per cent last month, up to 432,350 units from 203,076 units in November 2016.

Commenting on Honda's growth in November, HMSI - Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "Definitely demonetization last November created a low base effect but the demand in November was visible. While the Activa legacy goes strong, the new scooter Grazia ensured that excitement continue even after festival. Motorcycle sales momentum was led by rural demand. Creating new record, Honda sales crossed 40 lac mark in November. While it took nearly 8 years for Honda to achieve this mark, the latest 40 lac customers have joined Honda in just 8 months!"

(Motorcycles continue to command higher overall volumes at Honda 2Wheelers India)

Scooter sales were dominant with 150,606 units last month, up by 39 per cent, over 96,338 models sold during the same period last year. The previous month also saw HMSI introduce its all-new scooter in the Indian market - Grazia. The 125 cc offering garnered a sale of over 15,000 units in just 21 days of launch, one of the fastest for the company. That said, the Honda Activa continues to remain the company's bestselling scooter holding a chunk of the volumes. Exports, on the other hand, grew by 6 per cent with 27,667 units shipped, in comparison to the 26,066 units moved in November 2016.

Honda's year-to-date sales stood at the 40 lakh mark in just eight months for the period of April-November. During this period, the two-wheeler maker's sales stood at 40,16,395 units, an increment by 17 per cent from 34,42,959 units sold in 2016. Exports surged by 30 per cent to 239,219 units during the same period, as compared to 184,462 units.

