Two-Wheeler Sales November 2017: Bajaj Sees 2 Per Cent Domestic Growth

Bajaj Auto has had an average month in November 2017. The company posted a growth of 2 per cent in sales as compared to November 2016. Bajaj sold 141,948 units in November 2017 and 139,765 units in November 2016. As far as exports are concerned, the company exported 122,022 units this month in November and 97,922 units in the corresponding year last year, recording a growth of 25 per cent. The total sales for November 2017 are 263,970 units as compared to 237,757 units in November last year, registering a growth of 11 per cent.

Motorcycles November '17 November '16 Percentage Growth Domestic 141,948 139,765 2 Exports 122,022 97,992 25 Total 263,970 237,757 11 Commercial Vehicles November '17 November '16 Percentage Growth Domestic 37,887 14,758 157 Exports 24,601 17,433 41 Total 62,488 32,191 94

As far as commercial vehicles sales are concerned, Bajaj saw sales of 37,887 units in November 2017 as compared to 14,758 units sold in November 2016, showing a massive growth of 157 per cent. Also, this is the highest ever monthly CV sales for Bajaj ever. The exports of CVs too grew by 41 per cent as Bajaj sold 24,601 units in November 2017 as compared to 17,433 units in November 2016. In total, Bajaj managed to sell 62, 488 units in November 2017 in comparison to 32,191 units in November 2016, which is a growth of 92 per cent.

