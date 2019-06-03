New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales May 2019: TVS Sales Dip Marginally With 3.07 Lakh Units Sold

Motorcycles continued to be strong contributors to TVS Motor Company's sales for May 2019, along with three-wheelers and exports.

Hosur-based TVS Motor Company registered a sale of 307,106 units in May this year, witnessing a marginal drop of 0.9 per cent over 309,865 units sold during the same month last year. The company's two-wheeler sales for May 2019 also witnessed a decline with a sale of 294,326 units last month, a drop of 1.2 per cent over 298,135 units sold in May 2018. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 236,807 units in May this year, as against 246,231 units in May last year. Motorcycle sales grew by 13 per cent from 126,711 units in May 2018 to 142,787 units in May 2019. The scooter sales for TVS dropped by two per cent from 95,879 units in May last year as opposed to 98,202 units sold last month.

Also Read: 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 With Slipper Clutch Launched

TVS' three-wheelers sales witnessed a growth of nine per cent in May 2019 with 12,780 units sold as opposed to 11,730 units sold during the same month last year. The company's exports also grew during the same period by 11 per cent with 69,319 units shipped overseas as against 62,218 units registered in May 2018. Two-wheeler exports grew from 51,904 units in May 2018 by 11 per cent to 57,519 units in April 2019.

TVS Motor Company has been consistently updating its motorcycling range that has likely pushed to sales during the previous month, despite the sluggish growth in the market conditions. More recently, the company also introduced the updated Apache RR 310 last month, its flagship offering with enhanced upgrades overall. The two-wheeler is also expected to roll out updates to its scooters in the second half of the year including special edition versions closer to the festive season.

