Two-Wheeler Sales May 2019: Suzuki Sales Grow By 17.7 Per Cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited sold a total 62,596 units in May 2019 as compared to 53,167 units in May 2018.

Suzuki has set a target of one million unit sales by FY20

Suzuki continues to get good sales month on month as it saw a growth of 17.7 per cent in May 2019, selling 62,596 units domestically as compared to 53,167 units in May 2018. Overall, Suzuki Motorcycle India, clocked a 22 per cent year on year growth selling a total of 71,640 units (Domestic + Exports) units as compared to 58,682 (Domestic + Exports) units in May 2018. The company posted total sales of 137,582 units for the period starting from April - May 2019 and has set itself a target of one million units for FY2019-20.

(The 2019 Gixxer SF continues to be powered by the same 155 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine)

Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, "Overall the industry is going through a lean phase. However, Suzuki Motorcycle India continues to grow at a double-digit rate. This is a testimony to the growing preference for Brand Suzuki amongst the 2-wheeler buyers in India. We have expanded our motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the New Gixxer SF Series in India. We are expecting a good response from customers and aim to continue our sparkling double digit growth story."

Suuzki also entered the 250 cc motorcycle segment by launching the Gixxer SF 250 in India in May 2019. It is the first 250 cc bike from Suzuki after the Inazuma got discontinued a few years ago but gets a single-cylinder engine as opposed to a parallel-twin motor on the Inazuma. Along with it, the company also introduced the updated Gixxer SF 155 last month, which gets a fair few cosmetic updates along with increased power output.

