New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales May 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sees Decline of 7.69 Per Cent

Hero MotoCorp had a decent showing in May 2019, selling 652,028 two-wheelers, which is a decline of 7.69 per cent as compared to sales of May 2018.

View Photos
This is the first time since February 2019 that Hero crossed 6 lakh sales mark in a month

Highlights

  • Hero launched five new products in May 2019
  • It sold a total of 652,028 units in May 2019
  • The company sold a total of 706,365 units in May 2018

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reported monthly sales of 652,028 units of scooters and motorcycles in May 2019. In comparison, the company sold 706,365 units in May 2018, registering a decline of 7.69 per cent. Sure, it is a decline, but things are not as grim. This is the first time since February 2019 that Hero MotoCorp crossed the six lakh sales mark. For reference, in April 2019, the company sold 574,366 units. The sales figures for May 2019 are 13.52 per cent more than that of April 2019. Even as the overall buyer sentiment is still down, the company is now seeing an uptick as far as monthly sales is concerned.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp's April 2019 Sales See Decline Of 17.24 Per Cent

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

HF Deluxe i3s

Super Splendor

Passion Pro 110

Glamour 125

HF Deluxe

Xtreme 200S

Glamour Programmed FI

Passion Xpro

Xtreme 200R

Glamour

XPulse 200T

Splendor iSMART 110

Passion Pro i3S

Maestro Edge

Xtreme Sports

XPulse 200

Splendor Pro

Karizma ZMR

Pleasure

Destini 125

HF Deluxe Eco

Achiever

HF Dawn

Duet

Pleasure Plus 110

Maestro Edge 125

ihhd064k

(With the 'X' range on sale, Hero has covered all the segments in the 200cc space)

The month of May has been rather busy for Hero MotoCorp. In the beginning of the month, Hero launched three motorcycles, which were the Hero XPulse 200, Hero XPulse 200T and the Hero Xtreme 200S. All these motorcycles share their engine and frame with the Hero Xtreme 200R. The Hero XPulse 200 is an off-road motorcycle while the XPulse 200T meant for touring. And the Xtreme 200S is a faired version of the Xtreme 200R.

0 Comments

Apart from these, the company also launched two new scooters which were the new Hero Pleasure+ 110 and Hero Maestro Edge 125. These are India's first scooters which get fuel injection instead of regular carburettors. Most Hero dealerships across have already started accepting bookings for the five new products.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 64,146 - 66,260 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 50,351 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 1.1 Lakh *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 71,229 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 58,491 - 60,605 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 96,075 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 65,020 - 67,134 *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 1.05 Lakh *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 59,745 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 53,469 - 54,949 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 84,442 - 86,557 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 1.08 - 1.17 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 53,150 - 55,136 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakh *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 49,452 - 51,567 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 61,056 - 64,068 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 51,470 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 70,383 - 72,497 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 40,493 *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 50,668 - 52,412 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 53,286 - 55,400 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 65,125 - 69,565 *
View More
x
Hyundai Venue: Most Value For Money Variant
Hyundai Venue: Most Value For Money Variant
Tata Motors Posts 26 Per Cent Drop In Sales In May 2019
Tata Motors Posts 26 Per Cent Drop In Sales In May 2019
Poor Passenger Vehicle Sales Bring Maruti Suzuki’s Total Numbers Down By 22% In May 2019
Poor Passenger Vehicle Sales Bring Maruti Suzuki’s Total Numbers Down By 22% In May 2019
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities