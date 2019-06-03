Two-Wheeler Sales May 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sees Decline of 7.69 Per Cent

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reported monthly sales of 652,028 units of scooters and motorcycles in May 2019. In comparison, the company sold 706,365 units in May 2018, registering a decline of 7.69 per cent. Sure, it is a decline, but things are not as grim. This is the first time since February 2019 that Hero MotoCorp crossed the six lakh sales mark. For reference, in April 2019, the company sold 574,366 units. The sales figures for May 2019 are 13.52 per cent more than that of April 2019. Even as the overall buyer sentiment is still down, the company is now seeing an uptick as far as monthly sales is concerned.

(With the 'X' range on sale, Hero has covered all the segments in the 200cc space)

The month of May has been rather busy for Hero MotoCorp. In the beginning of the month, Hero launched three motorcycles, which were the Hero XPulse 200, Hero XPulse 200T and the Hero Xtreme 200S. All these motorcycles share their engine and frame with the Hero Xtreme 200R. The Hero XPulse 200 is an off-road motorcycle while the XPulse 200T meant for touring. And the Xtreme 200S is a faired version of the Xtreme 200R.

Apart from these, the company also launched two new scooters which were the new Hero Pleasure+ 110 and Hero Maestro Edge 125. These are India's first scooters which get fuel injection instead of regular carburettors. Most Hero dealerships across have already started accepting bookings for the five new products.

