New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales May 2019: Bajaj Posts 7 Per Cent Growth In Bike Sales

Bajaj Auto sold 365,068 two-wheeler units in May 2019 in comparison to 342,195 units sold in May 2018.

View Photos
Bajaj had an overall growth of just 3 per cent in May 2019

Highlights

  • Bajaj sold 365,068 two-wheeler units in May 2019
  • The company's CV exports dropped by 26 Per Cent
  • Combining CVs & Bikes, the company sold a total of 419,235 units

Bajaj Auto had a decent month in May 2019 as it sold 365,068 motorcycles as compared to 342,195 units in May 2018, registering a growth of a 7 per cent in overall sales. The company also registered a decent 6 per cent growth in two-wheeler exports in May 2019. The company exported 159,347 units in May 2019 as compared to 150,052 units exported in May 2018. Domestically, the company sold 205,721 units in May 2019 as compared to 192,543 units, registering a growth of 7 per cent.

Also Read: Bajaj Sales Grow by 2 Per Cent In April 2019

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Pulsar NS200

Pulsar 180

CT 100

Platina 110

Pulsar 220F

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar RS 200

V15

2019 Dominar 400

ComforTec

Avenger Street 220

Dominar 400

Avenger Cruise 220

Discover 125

Discover 110

Avenger Street 160

V12

Coming to commercial vehicles, the company sold 30,103 units in May 2019, which is a drop of 6 per cent from 32,082 units sold in May 2018. Bajaj Auto exported 24,064 units last month against 32,367 units exported in May 2018, which is a significant drop of 26 per cent. In total, the company sold 54,167 units in May 2019 as compared to 64,449 which is a drop of 16 per cent in overall sales of Bajaj commercial vehicles.

Also Read: Bajaj Urbanite Electric Scooter Spied Testing

0 Comments

Combining two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the company sold 235,824 units domestically in May 2019 as compared to 224,625 units in May 2018, which is a growth of 5 per cent. Bajaj Auto exported 183,411 units in total which is just 1 per cent more than 182,419 units exported in May 2018. In total, the company sold 419,235 units in May 2019 which is a growth of 3 per cent from 407,044 units in May 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,432 - 88,693 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.24 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 97,493 *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 37,112 - 47,246 *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 55,291 *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 96,105 *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.53 Lakh *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 69,621 - 74,308 *
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.97 Lakh *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 46,098 - 53,397 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.08 Lakh *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.86 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 125
Bajaj Discover 125
₹ 63,715 - 68,302 *
Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 58,600 - 59,377 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 91,182 *
Bajaj V12
Bajaj V12
₹ 65,082 *
View More
x
Tata Motors Posts 26 Per Cent Drop In Sales In May 2019
Tata Motors Posts 26 Per Cent Drop In Sales In May 2019
Poor Passenger Vehicle Sales Bring Maruti Suzuki’s Total Numbers Down By 22% In May 2019
Poor Passenger Vehicle Sales Bring Maruti Suzuki’s Total Numbers Down By 22% In May 2019
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities