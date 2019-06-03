Two-Wheeler Sales May 2019: Bajaj Posts 7 Per Cent Growth In Bike Sales

Bajaj had an overall growth of just 3 per cent in May 2019

Bajaj Auto had a decent month in May 2019 as it sold 365,068 motorcycles as compared to 342,195 units in May 2018, registering a growth of a 7 per cent in overall sales. The company also registered a decent 6 per cent growth in two-wheeler exports in May 2019. The company exported 159,347 units in May 2019 as compared to 150,052 units exported in May 2018. Domestically, the company sold 205,721 units in May 2019 as compared to 192,543 units, registering a growth of 7 per cent.

Coming to commercial vehicles, the company sold 30,103 units in May 2019, which is a drop of 6 per cent from 32,082 units sold in May 2018. Bajaj Auto exported 24,064 units last month against 32,367 units exported in May 2018, which is a significant drop of 26 per cent. In total, the company sold 54,167 units in May 2019 as compared to 64,449 which is a drop of 16 per cent in overall sales of Bajaj commercial vehicles.

Combining two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the company sold 235,824 units domestically in May 2019 as compared to 224,625 units in May 2018, which is a growth of 5 per cent. Bajaj Auto exported 183,411 units in total which is just 1 per cent more than 182,419 units exported in May 2018. In total, the company sold 419,235 units in May 2019 which is a growth of 3 per cent from 407,044 units in May 2018.

