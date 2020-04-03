New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales March 2020: Suzuki Motorcycle Sales See 39 Per Cent Decline

Suzuki Motorcycle India felt the hit of the Coronavirus crisis, with a drop of 39 per cent in total sales. The company sold 40,636 units in March 2020 as compared to 67,025 units in March 2019.

Suzuki sold 40,636 units in total in the month of March 2020

  • Suzuki suspends its manufacturing operations at its India plant
  • The company saw a growth of 5.7% in its overall sales for FY20
  • Suzuki sold 33,930 units domestically in March 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India saw a drop of 39 per cent in its March 2020 sales. The company sold 40,636 units last month (domestic + exports) against 67,025 units sales in March last year. Similarly, the company sold 33,930 units domestically in March 2020 which is a drop of 42.2 per cent. The company says these are the figures till March 22, 2020 after which the company's production was halted as per government directives, in a bid to fight the spread of Coronavirus.

(One of the new launches from Suzuki in FY20 was its 250 cc range)

Commenting on the sales performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are pleased to close this financial year on a positive note with 5.7 per cent growth amid the precautionary measures taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. We attribute this growth to our dealer partners for their determination and exceptional support further translating into customer trust and love. At present, our first and foremost priority is to ensure the health and safety of the employees and all stakeholders. As the industry fights the Covid-19 pandemic by implementing shutdowns and taking precautionary measures, we believe that industry will overcome this difficult time and bounce back with positive growth in the coming months."

In terms of the overall sales in the fiscal year 2019-20, Suzuki Motorcycle India registered a growth of 5.7 per cent with total sales of 790,397 units. The company sold 747,506 units in FY19.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

