Two Wheeler Sales March 2020: Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop 42 Per Cent

Hero's domestic sales for March 2020 dropped by 42.7 per cent at 316,885 units, while exports dropped by 35.7 per cent at 17,962 units last month.

Hero MotoCorp rolled out a number of updated models in March 2020 after their debut in February this year

  • Hero MotoCorp's total sales for March 2020 stood at 334,647 units
  • Hero MotoCorp's motorcycle sales stood at 305,883 units last month
  • Naveen Chauhan was appointed Head of Sales & After Sales, w.e.f. April

Hero MotoCorp has announced its sales results for March 2020 and the company registered a decline of 42 per cent in total sales (domestic+exports). The manufacturer's sales for the previous month stood at 334,647 units as opposed to 581,279 units sold a year before in March 2019. The stark drop in volumes has been recorded as a result of the coronavirus lockdown across the country. Domestic sales stood at 316,685 units, a drop of 42.7 per cent as compared to 553,302 units sold in March 2019. On the other hand, exports stood at 17,962 units, a decline of 35.7 per cent as against 27,977 units over March 2019.

For March 2020, Hero's motorcycle sales stood at 305,883 unit, witnessing a drop of 42.9 per cent over 535,943 units sold in March 2019. Scooter sales meanwhile stood at 28,764 units last month, registering a drop of 36.6 per cent year-on-year as compared to 45,336 units sold the same month last year. The world's largest two-wheeler maker also saw volumes drop for FY2020 with the company selling 64,09,719 units, a dip of 11 per cent as opposed to 72,39,460 units sold during the 2018-19 financial year.

tjjee8ig

Hero's scooter sales dropped by 36.6 per cent last month over March 2019

In addition, Hero MotoCorp also announced that it has promoted Naveen Chauhan as Head of Sales and After Sales, with immediate effect from April 1, 2020. Naveen and the team faced the challenge to liquidate BS4 stocks amidst the coronavirus disruptions, while the company now faces the challenge to retail the remaining BS4 inventory once the lockdown has been lifted on April 14, 2020.

Hero MotoCorp was one of the first Indian manufacturers to globally shut operations at its manufacturing facilities owing to the pandemic. It has already announced a donation of ₹ 100 crore towards relief efforts. Hero is distributing over 10,000 meals every day to migrant workers and homeless families in several areas of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The manufacturer is also distributing 2500 ration kits for the families in Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala, the company said in a statement.

