Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: TVS' Domestic Sales Fall by 6.59 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company's total two-wheeler sales were 310,901 units in March 2019 as opposed to 326,667 units in March 2018, which is a decrease of 1.54 per cent. The company's domestic sales fell by 6.59 per cent as TVS sold 247,710 units as against 265,174 units in March 2018.

TVS' total sales in FY2018-19 was 37.57 lakh units which is a growth of 12% over last year

Highlights

  • Total 2-wheeler sales in March 2019 was 310,901 units, decrease of 1.54%
  • Motorcycle sales grew by 5% in March for TVS
  • Scooter sales decreased by 2.47 per cent in March for TVS

TVS Motor Company's total two-wheeler sales were 310,901 units in March 2019 as opposed to 326,667 units in March 2018, which is a decrease of 1.54 per cent. The company's domestic sales fell by 6.59 per cent as TVS sold 247,710 units as against 265,174 units in March 2018. The overall total sales of TVS were 325,345 units in March 2019 as against 326,667 units in March 2018. TVS' motorcycles sales grew by 5 per cent increasing from 134,420 units in March 2018 to 141,086 units in March 2019. The scooter sales fell from 100,972 units in March 2018 to 98,477 units in March 2019 which is a decrease of 2.47 per cent.

As far as exports are concerned, TVS exported 76,405 units in March this year as compared to 59,628 units exported in March 2018, growing by 28 per cent. Two-wheeler exports also grew by 25 per cent, from 50,599 units in March 2018 to 63,191 units in March 2019. The three-wheeler of the company grew by 33 per cent increasing from 10,894 units in March 2018 to 14,444 units registered in March 2019.

The two-wheeler sales increased from 8.60 lakh units registered in Q4 of FY2017-18 to 8.66 lakh units in FY2018-19. The three-wheeler sales of the company also grew by 41 per cent from 0.29 lakh units in Q4 FY2017-18 to 0.42 lakh units in the Q4 FY2018-19. In total, TVS Motor Company sold 37.57 lakh units in 2018-19 which is a growth of 12 per cent from 33.67 lakh units sold in FY2017-18. Three-wheeler sales of the company grew by a massive 59 per cent from 0.99 lakh units in the FY2017-18 to 1.56 lakh units in the FY2018-19.

