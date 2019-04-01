New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Suzuki Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent

Suzuki sold 58,701 units domestically in March 2019 as opposed to 46,848 units sold in March 2018. The company also sold 747,506 units in FY2019 as compared to 574,711 units FY2018, registering a growth of 25 per cent.

FY2019 saw Suzuki Motorcycle India record its highest ever annual sales in the country

  • Suzuki's domestic sales in March 2019 was 58,701 units
  • Suzuki sold total of 7,47,506 units in FY2019, growing by 30%
  • Suzuki sold 58,701 units domestically in March 2019

Suzuki Motorcycle India clocked 28 per cent growth in March 2019, selling 67,025 units vis-a-vie 52,167 units in the corresponding period last year. In the domestic market, the company registered 25 per cent growth with sales of 58,701 units in March 2019, as equated to 46,848 units in March 2018. The company finished FY 2019 with its highest ever sales in India. Suzuki Motorcycle India sold total of 7,47,506 units in the fiscal year 2018-19 as compared to 5,74,711 units a year before, achieving over 30 per cent year-on-year growth.

fkkb1umo

(The GSX-S750 and the V-Strom 650 XT were the two additions by Suzuki in the middleweight category)

Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL said, "We are enthralled to achieve our determined sales target of 7.5 lakh unit sales in FY2018-19 and are looking forward to the year for a newer landmark. Suzuki's well-balanced product portfolio in both motorcycle and scooter segment has helped in achieving our fiscal sales target. Access 125 continued to be the highest grossing product for Suzuki in the country. Increased presence of Suzuki's products on Indian roads is a testimony of our customer's immense trust and confidence in the brand. Various campaigns throughout the year have struck a chord with the consumer. Trust of our partners in the growth of the brand is visible through a rapidly growing network that now stands at 1,137 touchpoints pan India. Encouraged by this, we look forward to achieving 10 Lakh unit sales target for the financial year 2019-2020".

FY 2018-19 was a good year for Suzuki as it reached a production milestone of rolling out four millionth vehicle from its plant in Gurgaon, Haryana. In 2018, Suzuki launched the Burgman Street max-scooter along with the GSX-S750 and the V-Strom 650 XT in the middleweight segment along with offering CBS and ABS across its mass-market product portfolio.

