New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent

Royal Enfield sold 60,831 motorcycles in March 2019, against the sales of 76,087 motorcycles over the same period last year.

View Photos
In FY2019, Royal Enfield established its first ever assembly plant outside India, in Thailand

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield sold total 60,831 units in March 2019, de-growth of 20%
  • The company's overall growth in FY2019 was 1%
  • The company's March 2019 exports grew by 28%

Royal Enfield's domestic sales in March 2019 fell by 21 per cent as it sold 58,434 units in comparison to 74,209 units in March 2018. The company's export though, grew by 28 per cent as it exported 2,397 units in March 2019 as opposed to 1,878 units in March 2018. The total sales for March 2019 were 60,831 units which is 20 per cent lesser than the 76,087 units sold in March 2018. As far as the performance of the financial year is concerned, Royal Enfield's overall sales grew by just 1 per cent with total sales of 826,098 units in FY2019 as compared to 820,492 units in FY2018.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Start Assembly Operations In Thailand By June 2019

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Thunderbird 350X

Bullet 350

Interceptor 650

Classic 500

Thunderbird 350

Himalayan

Continental GT 650

Bullet 500

Thunderbird 500X

Classic Desert Storm

Classic Chrome

Thunderbird 500

The company's export through the year grew by 8 per cent with 20,825 units exported in FY2019 as compared to 19,262 units in FY2018. And lastly, Royal Enfield's domestic sales in FY2019 also grew by 1 per cent where it sold 805,273 units in comparison to 801,230 units sold in FY2018.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trials 500 First Ride Review

0 Comments

The company's latest launch was the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Works 350 and the 500. Based on the Bullet 350 and the Bullet 500, the Trials are basically are an off-road biased factory custom motorcycles. Royal Enfield also announced the formation of its first wholly-owned subsidiary in the Asia Pacific region, in Thailand. Thailand will also host Royal Enfield's first assembly plant outside of India, which is planned to commence operations by June 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield
Bullet 350
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA
Forty Two
UM Motorcycles Renegade Sport S
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Sport S
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield
Thunderbird 350X
UM Motorcycles Renegade Commando
UM Motorcycles
Renegade Commando
JAWA 300
JAWA
300
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki
Intruder
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220
TAGS :
Royal Enfield Bikes in India Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Sales Royal Enfield Trials

Latest News

Royal Enfield Appoints Vinod Dasari As CEO
Royal Enfield Appoints Vinod Dasari As CEO
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: TVS' Domestic Sales Fall by 6.59 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: TVS' Domestic Sales Fall by 6.59 Per Cent
Car Sales 2019: Hyundai Sales Grow By 2.5% In FY2018-19 As Sales Decline In March 2019
Car Sales 2019: Hyundai Sales Grow By 2.5% In FY2018-19 As Sales Decline In March 2019
MotoGP: Marquez Takes Dominant Win In Argentina GP 2019; Rossi Finishes On Podium
MotoGP: Marquez Takes Dominant Win In Argentina GP 2019; Rossi Finishes On Podium
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Suzuki Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Suzuki Sales Grow By 28 Per Cent
2019 Renault Captur Launched With More Safety Features
2019 Renault Captur Launched With More Safety Features
VE Commercial Vehicles Total Sales Decline By 7.8% In March 2019
VE Commercial Vehicles Total Sales Decline By 7.8% In March 2019
Car Sales March 2019: Honda Registers Annual Growth Of 8 Per Cent In FY19
Car Sales March 2019: Honda Registers Annual Growth Of 8 Per Cent In FY19
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Car Sales March 2019: Honda, Toyota, Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Car Sales March 2019: Honda, Toyota, Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Vardenchi To Open New Lifestyle Garage Store In Mumbai
Vardenchi To Open New Lifestyle Garage Store In Mumbai
Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand
Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand
Car Sales 2019: Mahindra Sales Grow By 11% In FY2018-19
Car Sales 2019: Mahindra Sales Grow By 11% In FY2018-19
Volkswagen Polo, Ameo And Vento Get Black And White Edition
Volkswagen Polo, Ameo And Vento Get Black And White Edition

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 73,783
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.45 - 1.91 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.7 - 1.78 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.22 - 1.74 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.78 - 2.99 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Royal Enfield Classic 500
₹ 1.9 - 2.55 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.79 - 1.91 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.94 - 3.15 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 1.91 - 2.32 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.23 - 2.39 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.93 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 2.01 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 2.03 Lakh *
View More
x
Car Sales March 2019: Honda, Toyota, Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Car Sales March 2019: Honda, Toyota, Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities