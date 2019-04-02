Two-Wheeler Sales March 2019: Royal Enfield's Domestic Sales Fall By 21 Per Cent

Royal Enfield's domestic sales in March 2019 fell by 21 per cent as it sold 58,434 units in comparison to 74,209 units in March 2018. The company's export though, grew by 28 per cent as it exported 2,397 units in March 2019 as opposed to 1,878 units in March 2018. The total sales for March 2019 were 60,831 units which is 20 per cent lesser than the 76,087 units sold in March 2018. As far as the performance of the financial year is concerned, Royal Enfield's overall sales grew by just 1 per cent with total sales of 826,098 units in FY2019 as compared to 820,492 units in FY2018.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Start Assembly Operations In Thailand By June 2019

The company's export through the year grew by 8 per cent with 20,825 units exported in FY2019 as compared to 19,262 units in FY2018. And lastly, Royal Enfield's domestic sales in FY2019 also grew by 1 per cent where it sold 805,273 units in comparison to 801,230 units sold in FY2018.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trials 500 First Ride Review

The company's latest launch was the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials Works 350 and the 500. Based on the Bullet 350 and the Bullet 500, the Trials are basically are an off-road biased factory custom motorcycles. Royal Enfield also announced the formation of its first wholly-owned subsidiary in the Asia Pacific region, in Thailand. Thailand will also host Royal Enfield's first assembly plant outside of India, which is planned to commence operations by June 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.