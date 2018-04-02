Two-Wheeler Sales March 2018: TVS Registers 17.8% Growth In FY2017-18

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 17.8 per cent for the 2017-18 financial year. The company sold 33.67 lakh two-wheelers in the previous fiscal, up from 28.58 lakh units that were sold during the 2016-17 financial year. The Hosur-based manufacturer also ended FY2017-18 on a high with the company registering a sales growth of 27 per cent, increasing from 256,341 units in March 2017 to 326,659 units in March 2018. The previous fiscal saw TVS remain the most active with product launches, having introduced the NTorq 125 scooter, Apache RR 310 and the updated Apache RTR 160 4V.

With respect to sales in March 2018, TVS registered a growth of 25.8 per cent with 315,765 units, up from the 250,979 units sold in March 2017. The company's domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 265,166 units, growing by 22.2 per cent, from 216,995 units sold during the same month last year.

Scooter sales stood at 100,972 units last month, growing by 20 per cent from 84,173 units sold in March last year. Meanwhile, motorcycle sales grew by 40.5 per cent in volumes up from 95,671 units in March 2017 to 134,412 units in March 2018.

(TVS posted strong growth in two-wheeler sales, while exports grew by nearly 50% in March 2018)

Total exports, on the other hand, saw a healthy rise of 55 per cent in March 2018 for TVS. The manufacturer shipped 59,628 units in March 2018, as opposed to 59,628 units exported during the same month last year. TVS' two-wheeler exports for March 2018 stood at 50,599 units, increasing by 48.9 per cent from 33,984 shipped in March 2017.

Coming to TVS' three-wheeler performance, the company's three-wheeler sales increased from 5362 units March last year, growing by 103.2 per cent to 10,894 units registered in March 2018. Three-wheeler sales of the company increased by 42.5 per cent, up from 0.69 lakh units in FY2016-17 to 0.99 lakh units for FY2017-18.

