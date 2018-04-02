Two-Wheeler Sales March 2018: Suzuki Motorcycle Achieve Record Sales In India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) announced that the company has achieved a record-breaking FY 2017-18, registering a year-on-year growth of 43 per cent in the domestic-market clocking an ever highest sale of 5,01,226 units. On the other hand, the sales for FY 2016-17 was 3,50,496 units. Suzuki recorded a sale of 51,858 units, including domestic sale and exports, with a Y-O-Y growth of 23.2 per cent over last year. Having set an annual target of 5 lakh sales for the FY 2017-18, Suzuki's overall cumulative sales for the financial year, including exports, stood at 5,74,787 units, an increase of 36 per cent over the last-year.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, SMIPL said, "We have taken the first step successfully towards our objective of achieving 10,00,000 unit sales in FY 2019-20. The onuses in now on us to sustain the momentum generated by this growth and continue to scale higher peaks. We have a well-rounded and an exciting portfolio of premium scooters and motorcycles including the upcoming Burgman Street, and the new Intruder FI, which is already in the market to complement the successful carbureted variant."

Last month, Suzuki reduced the pricing of two of its flagship superbikes, the Hayabusa and the GSX-R1000R by ₹ 28,000 and ₹ 2.2 lakh respectively. While the Suzuki Hayabusa retails at ₹ 13.59 lakh now, the Suzuki GSX-R1000R is available for ₹ 19.8 lakh. The company also imports the GSX-S1000F, GSX-S1000, GSX-R1000 and the V-Strom 1000. Moreover, the company has also expanded its presence nationally to more than 1028 touch-points with 505 dealerships.

