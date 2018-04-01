Two-Wheeler Sales March 2018: Royal Enfield Posts 23% Growth In FY2017-18

Chennai-based bike maker Royal Enfield registered a strong sales growth for March 2018 with a 27 per cent hike in volumes. The manufacturer posted strong sales of 76,087 units in March 2018, as opposed to 60,113 units sold during the same month last year. The growth shouldn't come as a surprise for the brand, with its sales on an upward trajectory for a while now. Royal Enfield also marked a strong end to the 2017-18 financial year with 820,492 units (domestic and export) sold during the previous fiscal. The company registered a growth of 23 per cent, as against the 666,490 units sold during the previous year.

For March 2018, Royal Enfield's domestic sales stood at 74,209, a growth of 27 per cent as against 58,549 units that were sold in March 2017. Meanwhile, exports during the last month stood at 1878 units, an increment of 20 per cent over 1564 units shipped in March 2017.

With respect to sales for the 2017-18 financial year, RE's domestic volumes stood at 801,230 units, increasing by 23 per cent over 651,107 units sold during the previous financial year. Exports, on the other hand, stood at 19,262 units in the last financial year, growing by 25 per cent, as opposed to 15,383 units shipped in FY2016-17.

Royal Enfield has an exciting 2018-19 fiscal to look forward to with the bike maker's first middleweight offerings set to go on sale globally. The Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 will be going on sale in Europe first in a few weeks time, while sales in India should commence in the second half of the year.

