Two-Wheeler Sales March 2018: Honda Volumes Grow By Over 1 Million In FY2017-18

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has closed financial year 2017-18 on a record high. The two-wheeler maker registered a growth of 22 per cent for FY2017-18, retailing 61,23,886 units, as opposed to 50,08,230 units in FY2016-17. The Japanese manufacturer added an additional one million customers in the last financial year, creating a new world record. Honda's record sales come on the back of new launches, updated products and the growing demand for scooters, a segment that Honda leads in compared to competition. The two-wheeler maker introduced four new products in the last fiscal including the Cliq entry-level scooter, Africa Twin ADV, Grazia scooter, and the recently announced X-Blade 160 commuter motorcycle.



Speaking on Honda's sales performance in FY2017-18, HMSI - Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "2017-18 is the year of rise of Honda in India and Honda 2Wheelers India is the only two-wheeler company in the world to grow at a pace witnessed never before, adding 1 million plus incremental customers in a single year. Led by strong customer demand, Honda has surpassed its most challenging target ever and sales apexed at 6,123,886 units with 22 per cent growth. With four brand new models, new capacity infusion, addition of 500 new network outlets increasing our reach to hinterlands, Honda successfully consolidated leadership further in scooter segment while aggressively gaining new motorcycle customers."

HMSI's domestic sales grew by 18 per cent to 57,75,243 units during the last year, up from 47,25,067 units sold during FY2016-17. Honda's exports cross the 3 lakh mark for the first time to 348,643 units in the last financial year, up by 23 per cent over 283,163 units shipped in FY2016-17.

