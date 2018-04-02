Two-Wheeler Sales March 2018: Hero Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales

Hero MotoCorp has sold the most number of two-wheelers in a single month ever, selling 7,30,473 two-wheelers in March 2018, a growth of 20 per cent over the same month a year ago. Hero had sold 6,09,951 two-wheeler units in March 2017. In fact, Hero recorded another record milestone by selling over 75 lakh two-wheelers in a financial year, the first time any two-wheeler company has achieved this figure. In the period from April 2017 to March 2018, Hero MotoCorp sold 75,87,130 two-wheelers, registering a growth of 14 per cent over the same period a year ago.

"The financial year 2017-18 has been a period of high growth where Hero MotoCorp achieved significant milestones, and set new benchmarks in the two-wheeler industry. Achieving the landmark 7 million annual sales milestone - in both the calendar year 2017 and fiscal year 2017-18 - is a clear indication that Hero continues to be the preferred choice of customers across markets. Our overall global sales growth has given further impetus to our global expansion plans. We are determined and focused on bringing technologically-advanced products for our customers across the globe, building our production capacities and expanding our customer touch points," said Pawan Munjal, Managing Director & CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

HeroMotoCorp laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh in March 2018 Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Lays Foundation Stone For New Manufacturing Facility

Hero is optimistic about market demand for the company's products going forward and has invested in ramping up its production capacity during the fiscal. In March 2018, Hero began construction of its eighth manufacturing facility in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, and with this additional facility, cumulative manufacturing capacity will be 1.1 crore units annually. Currently, Hero has installed manufacturing capacity of 92 lakh units per annum.

Hero launched three new updated bikes, the Hero Passion PRO, Passion XPRO and Super Splendour in the third quarter of the fiscal. In the 2018-19 financial year, Hero plans to launch four new products in the premium motorcycle and scooter segments, including the Xtreme 200R, XPulse motorcycles and two new 125 cc scooters - the Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Duet 125. These four new two-wheelers were unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 in February this year. In the domestic motorcycle segment, Hero continues to hold more than 50 per cent market share with its commuter motorcycles leading in sales volumes.

