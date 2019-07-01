New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales June 2019: TVS Motor Company Sales Slip 6 Per Cent

Two-wheeler sales remain flat in the first quarter of the current financial year, but overall sales of TVS Motor Company in June slipped 6.26 per cent.

TVS Motor Company sales under slight pressure in June 2019 amid industry slowdown

  • Overall TVS sales slipped by 6.26 per cent
  • TVS sales slipped by nearly 9 per cent in the domestic market
  • Exports bucked the pressure and grew by 6 per cent

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 2,97,102 units in June 2019, as against 3,13,614 units in the same month a year ago, with sales slipping 6.26 per cent amidst a slowdown in the automobile industry. Total two-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company was at 2,83,461 units in June 2019, as against 3,01,201 units in the month of June 2018. In the domestic two-wheeler market, TVS registered sales of 2,26,279 units in June 2019, as against sales of 2,46,176 units in June 2018, a decline of nearly 9 per cent in sales.

TVS motorcycle sales showed marginal growth of 2 per cent

Motorcycle sales however bucked the trend, somewhat, with sales of TVS growing by 2 per cent, from 1,28,825 units in June 2018 to 1,31,331 units in June 2019. Scooter sales however were under pressure, with the company registering sales of 99,007 units in June 2019, against sales of 1,02,763 units in June 2018, a decline of 3.8 per cent. The company's exports grew by 6 per cent from 65,971 units in the month of June 2018 to 69,900 units in June 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 4 per cent, increasing from 55,025 units in June 2018 to 57,182 units in June 2019. TVS Motor Company's three-wheeler sales grew by 10 per cent, increasing from 12,413 units in June 2018 to 13,641 units in June 2019.

During the first quarter of the current financial year (April to June, 2019), TVS Motor Company posted two-wheeler sales of 8.84 lakh units, as against sales of 8.93 lakh units in the same period a year ago. Sales of three-wheelers grew by 11 per cent, increasing from 36,000 units in the April-June, 2018 period to 40,000 units in the first quarter of the current year.

