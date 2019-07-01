New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales June 2019: Suzuki Records 29 Per Cent Growth

Suzuki beats market challenges to record impressive sales growth in June 2019.

Suzuki posts impressive growth of 29 per cent in June 2019

Highlights

  • Suzuki posts 21 per cent sales growth in Q1 of 2018-2019
  • June 2019 sales grow by 29 per cent with over 67,000 unit sales
  • Domestic market sales at over 57,000, with growth of 21 per cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has registered a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in the month of June 2019. In Suzuki India's domestic and international market sales, the company despatched 67,491 units in all, as compared to 52,217 units in the same month a year ago. In the domestic market, Suzuki Motorcycle India posted 22 per cent year-on-year increase by registering 57,023 unit sales, as comparted to 46,717 units despatched during June 2018. At the end of the first quarter of the current financial year (April - June 2019), Suzuki India recorded 2,05,073 unit sales, a growth of 21 per cent over the first quarter of the last financial year when the two-wheeler manufacturer had despatched 1,70,103 units.

"Despite a challenging time for the automobile industry, Suzuki Motorcycle India has registered a strong sales performance in the first quarter by clocking double-digit growth. We acknowledge it with deep gratitude, the confidence that the Indian two-wheeler buyer has reposed in us. A large share of this creditable performance also goes to our dealer network, which has been extending 'best in class' service to our esteemed customers," said Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited.

Also Read: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF First Ride Review

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF is an updated model of the 155 cc Suzuki GIxxer SF

One of Suzuki Motorcycle India's top selling products has been the 125 cc scooter, the Suzuki Access, the leader in the 125 cc scooter segment. The second 125 cc Suzuki scooter, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 also witnessed strong consumer interest. Suzuki has also launched two new motorcycles in June, the new 155 cc Suzuki Gixxer SF, and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, which marks Suzuki's return to the 250 cc motorcycle segment.

Also Read: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review

The all-new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 marks the return of Suzuki to the 250 cc motorcycle segment

The next quarter and coming months will be interesting to see how Suzuki's new models fare in the market, in the middle of a slowing market. By April 2020, all two-wheelers will also need to make changes to meet the new Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission regulations. While most two-wheelers will need to move to fuel-injected engines and be BS-6 ready, there is also expected to be a marginal cost increase across manufacturers and their products. That said, demand is expected to pick up in the third quarter of the current financial year, when the festive season kicks in, as well as renewed buying activity in anticipation of a price increase when the BS-VI norms come into effect from April 1, 2020.

