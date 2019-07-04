New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales June 2019: Honda Two-Wheeler's Sales Dip By 16.5 Per Cent

The auto industry downturn affected the second largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India too. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registered total sales of 476,364 units, which is 16.58 per cent less than the 571,020 units sold in June 2018.

Honda sold 476,364 units in June 2019, which is a dip of 16.5% over June 2018

  • Honda sold 476,364 units in June 2019
  • In comparison, the company sold 571,020 units in June 2018
  • HMSI showcased its first ever BS VI scooter, the Activa 125, in June 2019

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is reeling from the economic downturn which has taken over the Indian auto industry. The second largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India saw a dip of 16.58 per cent in its total sales in June 2019 over June 2018. HMSI sold 476,364 units in June 2019 as compared to total sales of 571,020 units in June 2018. The domestic sales accounted for 450,888 units and exports stood at 25,476 units. The company recently showcased its first ever BS 6 model, the Honda Activa 125 BS VI, which will be launched in India later this year.

Other major mass market two-wheeler manufacturers such as Hero Moto Corp, TVS and Bajaj Auto too saw a dip in their sales figures for June 2019. Hero MotoCorp reported a decline of 12.49 per cent in total volumes with 616,526 units sold in June 2019. In comparison, the manufacturer sold 704,562 units in June 2018. In the domestic two-wheeler market, TVS registered sales of 226,279 units in June 2019, as against sales of 246,176 units in June 2018, a decline of nearly 9 per cent in sales. Bajaj Auto had flat sales in June 2019, selling 199,340 motorcycles domestically as compared to 200,949 units sold in June 2018, with the total sales decreasing by 1 per cent.

It was only Suzuki Motorcycles which showed a growth of 29 per cent year-on-year in June 2019. The company sold 67,491 units in all, as compared to 52,217 units in the same month a year ago. In the domestic market, Suzuki posted 22 per cent year-on-year increase by registering 57,023 unit sales, as comparted to 46,717 units despatched during June 2018.

