Two-Wheeler Sales June 2019: Hero MotoCorp Registers 12 Per Cent Drop

Two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp reported a decline of 12.49 per cent in total volumes with 616,526 units sold in June 2019. In comparison, the manufacturer sold 704,562 units in June 2018. That said, it is the second consecutive month this fiscal that world's largest two-wheeler maker has sold over six lakh units in monthly sales this fiscal. The company continues to register a decline in volumes, not too different from the overall market sentiment in terms of sales. Hero had about four new product launches in the last few months including the XPulse, Xtreme 200S, Maestro Edge 125 and the new Pleasure 110.

Hero MotoCorp also rolled out the company's and effectively India's first BS6 compliant two-wheeler with the new Splendor iSmart that receive the BS6 certification (Type Approval Certificate) from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). Hero also announced the appointment of Yerry Mina, the popular Colombian footballer, as its new brand ambassador in June this year.

While the past months have been dull for the auto industry to say the least, manufacturers are hoping for a more positive second half of 2019. Companies are betting big on a favourable monsoon, followed by the festive season to stabilise the buying sentiment. Volumes are also expected to go up with a lot pre-buying likely to happen before BS6 emission regulations kick in. The next few months will be crucial for the auto industry as it reels back to favourable volumes.

