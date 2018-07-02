Two-Wheeler Sales June 2018: Honda Records 28 Per Cent Growth

Like all other two-wheeler manufacturers, Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India too registered a growth to the tune of 28 per cent in its two-wheeler sales for the month of June 2018. The company sold a total of 5, 71,020 (Exports+domestic) units in June 2018 as compared to 4, 44,528 units sold in June 2017. The company also gained 1.4 per cent market share in the month of June 2018. Domestically, the company sold 5, 35,494 units in June 2018 in comparison to 4, 16, 365 units sold in June 2017. The growth registered was 29 per cent.

HMSI sold 361,236 scooters in June 2018 which is a growth of 33 per cent over the sales of June 2017 standing at 2, 71,007 units. Similarly, HMSI sold a total of 1, 74,258 motorcycles in June 2018 which is a growth of 20 per cent over the 145,358 units sold in June 2017.

Advertisement

Talking about the quarterly figures, Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India sold 18, 04,537 units during April-June 2018 as opposed to 15, 60,340 units, registering a growth of 16 per cent. Total motorcycle sales grew by 15 per cent to 6, 27,908 units in April-June 2018 from 5, 44,715 units in the same period last year. Automatic scooter sales clocked 11, 76,629 units between April-June 2018 with 16 per cent growth, up from 10, 15,625 units in April-June 2017.

(Honda sold 1,74,258 motorcycles in June 2018) (Honda sold 1,74,258 motorcycles in June 2018)

The company also saw a good growth of 39 per cent in exports with 1,14,132 units exported in the quarter of April-June 2018 as compared to 81,862 units during the same time last year.

Speaking on Honda's performance in the month of June, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Adding over 2.4 lac additional customers, Honda's power packed performance in June 2018 is testament of the positive sentiment in buyer's mind-set. Backed by a strong double digit growth in both motorcycle and scooter Honda, led by Activa, registered a growth of 16 per cent in first quarter of FY 2018-19."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.