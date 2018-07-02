Two-Wheeler Sales June 2018: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 86 Per Cent Domestically

Bajaj had the best ever CV quarterly sales for the months of Apr-June 2018

Bajaj Auto is going from strength to strength when it comes to sales. The Pune-based manufacturer had a bumper growth in sales in June 2018 as compared to June 2017. Last month, the company sold 200,949 units domestically as compared to 108,109 units sold in June 2017. This is a massive growth of 86 per cent year on year. Also, the company exported 136,803 units in June 2018 as compared to 96,558 units exported in June 2017, registering a growth of 42 per cent. The overall growth including domestic sales and exports is a solid 65 per cent where Bajaj sold a total of 337,752 units in June 2018 (domestic sales + exports)

Coming to commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto sold 33,627 units in June 2018 as compared to 18,866 units sold in June 2017, recording a growth of 78 per cent. The company also exported 33,050 units in June 2018 in comparison to 21,345 units exported in June 2017. This was a growth of 55 per cent. The overall sale of CVs in June 2018 was 66,677 units as compared to 40,211 units in June 2017. This is Bajaj Auto's highest ever recorded sales of CVs in a single month. The overall growth in sale of CVs in June 2018 was 66 per cent.

For the quarter of April-June 2018, Bajaj sold a total of (domestic + exports) 10, 29,964 units of motorcycles which is a growth of 33 per cent over the sales of April-June 2017 standing at 775,714 units. This is Bajaj Auto's highest ever quarterly sales recorded for two-wheelers.

Talking about CVs, the company sold a total of (domestic + exports) 196,667 units in the quarter April-June 2018. During the same time last year, Bajaj sold a total of 112,720 units. The total growth in sales this quarter was 74 per cent which again is the highest ever quarterly CV sales for Bajaj ever.

