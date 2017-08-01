Two Wheeler Sales July 2017: Suzuki Motorcycle India Posts Growth Of 62%

With BS-IV upgrades and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) norms changing market dynamics in the past months, the Indian two wheeler industry is showing positive signs of growth once again and July 2017 was a testament to the same. Two wheeler makers are posting positive numbers with more vehicles moved out last month and are aiming to carry this momentum into the festive season which is just few weeks away. Starting with the sales figures from Suzuki, here's how two wheeler manufacturers performed in July this year.

The Suzuki Access 125 and Gixxer are the company's bestselling models

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India has registered a highly impressive 62 per cent year-on-year growth in July 2017. The Japanese two wheeler giant sold a total of 40,038 units last month, a a significant increase over the 24,703 units that were moved out in July last year. The bike maker also announced that it has recorded a growth of 40.6 per cent between April-July 2017, clocking a total sale of 166,456 units including the premium range of motorcycles.

While Suzuki hasn't revealed a break up of individual models, the numbers are certainly commendable. More so, considering the bike maker has not had an all-new launch in a year in the commuter motorcycle segment. The company's popular selling Suzuki Access 125 scooter and Gixxer and SF 155 cc motorcycles, continue to dominate the volumes.

More recently though, Suzuki did introduce the matte colour options on the Access and Let's scooters. Keeping the momentum going, the two wheeler makes is targeted to sell a total of 5 lakh units during the 2017-18 financial year. The company said it is expanding its dealer network and also becoming aggressive on exports. The manufacturer also said that its growth was fueled by a strong domestic performance, where the sales grew by 78% over last year.

