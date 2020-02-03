Two-Wheeler Sales January 2020: TVS Sales Down, Completes BS6 Production Transition

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 2,34,920 units in January 2020, a decline of almost 17 per cent from 2,82,630 units in January 2019. While the domestic industry is battling an unprecedented slowdown, as well as going through a transition to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, TVS has announced that the company has completely made the production transition to BS6 models for the domestic market. The new range of BS6 vehicles are said to offer better fuel economy, 90 per cent reduction in emissions, and many first-in-class features, including enhanced connectivity, and updated design and styling.

Total two-wheeler sales of TVS in January 2020 stood at 2,20,439 units as against sales of 2,69,277 two-wheelers in January 2019, a decline of over 18 per cent. The numbers for the domestic market though are troubling, with two-wheeler sales facing a near 29 per cent decline in January 2020. While TVS despatched 1,63,007 units in January 2020, a year ago, the company had registered sales of 2,28,654 units in the same month in the domestic market.

Motorcycle sales in January 2020 stood at 94,367 units, as against sales of 1,11,253 units in the same month a year ago, a decline of over 15 per cent. The company's scooter sales in January 2020 stood at 72,383 units, a decline of 14 per cent from 85,299 scooters sold in January 2019. The only silver lining seems to be overseas sales, with the company's total exports growing 34 per cent from 52,650 units in January 2019 to 70,784 units in January 2020. Two-wheeler exports accounted for 41 per cent growth, from 40,263 units in January 2019 to 57,432 units in January 2020. Three-wheeler sales of TVS grew by 8 per cent, up from 13,353 units in January 2019, to 14,481 units in January 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.