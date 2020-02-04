Two-Wheeler Sales January 2020: Honda Two-Wheeler Sales Cross 4 Lakh Units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced total two-wheeler sales of 4,03,383 units in January 2020, including domestic market sales of 3,74,091 units, and exports of 29,292 units. Reeling under an unprecedented slowdown, the domestic auto industry is still struggling to rake up sales, but Honda seems to have shaken some of the negative sentiment, with January 2020 sales largely flat, compared to the 4,00.695 units sold in January 2019. With the transition to Bharat Stage VI emission regulations from April 1, 2020, all new BS6-compliant models are expected to get a price hike, which in turn, is likely to keep two-wheeler sales under pressure, at least for a few months.

"By January 2020 end, Honda's BS-VI production increased to 60 per cent of its total business volume and beginning February 2020 we are achieving 100 per cent transition to BS-VI production. Our new BS-VI launches have received a good response, and we are witnessing increased walk-ins at our network. Currently, customers can still choose between BS-IV and BS-VI models. However, with every passing day, BS-IV stock is depleting. For customers looking for best deals on BS-IV vehicles, this is the time to buy as limited period offers up to ₹ 10,000 savings are available," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited.

In January 2020, Honda launched the sixth generation of the company's bestselling scooter, the Honda Activa 6G, which is now BS6-compliant and comes with a list of new features. Honda became the first two-wheeler manufacturer to launch a mass-market BS-VI two-wheeler with the launch of the Honda Activa 125 BS6 in September 2019, six months ahead of the BS6 deadline, which comes into effect from April 1, 2020. With prices expected to go up on the BS6 model portfolio, Honda also decided to trim its domestic two-wheeler portfolio. Currently, the Honda Activa 6G, Honda Activa 125 BS6, and the Honda SP 125 motorcycle are all BS6-compliant, and have already raked up sales of over 1 lakh units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.