New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2019: Bajaj Posts 25 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

Bajaj Auto sold 203,358 two-wheeler units in January 2019 in comparison to 163,111 units sold domestically in January 2018.

View Photos
The company sold 56,690 units in January 2019 as compared to 64,211 which is a drop of 12 per cent

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto sold 350,460 motorcycles in January 2019.
  • The company registered 17 per cent growth in exports.
  • It sold 56,960 units of CVs in January 2019.

Bajaj has had a good month in January 2019 as it sold 350,460 motorcycles as compared to 288,936 units in January 2018, registering a growth of 25 per cent in overall sales. The company also registered a decent 17 per cent growth in exports in January 2019. The company exported 147,102 units in January 2019 as compared to 125,825 units exported in January 2018. Domestically, the company sold 208,358 units in January 2019 as compared to 163,111 units, registering a growth of 25 per cent.

Coming to commercial vehicles, the company sold 28,103 units in January 2019, which is a drop of 28 per cent from 39,082 units sold in January 2018. Bajaj Auto exported 28,587 units last month against 25,129 units exported in January 2018. In total, the company sold 56,690 units in January 2019 as compared to 64,211 which is a drop of 12 per cent in overall sales of Bajaj commercial vehicles.

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Pulsar NS200

CT 100

Pulsar 220F

Pulsar NS160

Pulsar RS 200

V15

Platina 110

Pulsar 180

ComforTec

Avenger Street 220

Dominar 400

Discover 110

Avenger Street 180

Avenger Cruise 220

Discover 125

V12

0 Comments

Combining two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the company sold 231,461 units in January 2019 as compared to 202,193 units in January 2018, which is a growth of 14 per cent, domestically. Bajaj Auto exported 175,869 units in total which is 16 per cent more than 150,954 units exported in January 2018.  In total, the company sold 407,150 units in January 2019 which is a growth of 15 per cent from 353,147 units in January 2018. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150
Bajaj V15
Bajaj
V15
Hero Achiever
Hero
Achiever
Hero Glamour Fi
Hero
Glamour Fi
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda
CB Shine SP
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha
SZ RR V2.0
Hero Glamour 125
Hero
Glamour 125
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda
CB Unicorn 150
Bajaj V12
Bajaj
V12
Hero Glamour
Hero
Glamour
TAGS :
Bajaj Auto Bajaj India Bajaj motorcycle sales Bajaj motorcycles Bajaj January Sales

Latest News

2019 Renault Kwid Comes With More Features; Prices Start From Rs. 2.66 Lakh
2019 Renault Kwid Comes With More Features; Prices Start From Rs. 2.66 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2019: Bajaj Posts 25 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2019: Bajaj Posts 25 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
General Motors Says In Talks To Invest $2.73 Billion In Brazil Till 2024
General Motors Says In Talks To Invest $2.73 Billion In Brazil Till 2024
Freestyle Riders Captivate Mumbai With Electrifying Stunts At Red Bull FMX Jam
Freestyle Riders Captivate Mumbai With Electrifying Stunts At Red Bull FMX Jam
Ever Imagined Your Car Packing-In Your Luggage All By Itself?
Ever Imagined Your Car Packing-In Your Luggage All By Itself?
Nissan Cancels Investment For UK Plant Amidst Brexit Crisis
Nissan Cancels Investment For UK Plant Amidst Brexit Crisis
TVS Scooter Sales Stagnate As Motorcycle Sales Grow By 13 Per Cent In January 2019
TVS Scooter Sales Stagnate As Motorcycle Sales Grow By 13 Per Cent In January 2019
Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 40 Per Cent Growth In January 2019
Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 40 Per Cent Growth In January 2019
BMW’s 14th Art Car On Display In India
BMW’s 14th Art Car On Display In India
Mahindra XUV300 Revealed In Images
Mahindra XUV300 Revealed In Images
Volkswagen Motorsport To Provide Cars And Technical Support For Race Of Legends
Volkswagen Motorsport To Provide Cars And Technical Support For Race Of Legends
Car Sales January 2019: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records 9.14 Per Cent De-Growth
Car Sales January 2019: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records 9.14 Per Cent De-Growth
VE Commercial Vehicles Register A Decline Of Over 13% In January 2019 Sales
VE Commercial Vehicles Register A Decline Of Over 13% In January 2019 Sales
Germany's New Industrial Strategy Under Fire
Germany's New Industrial Strategy Under Fire
Car Sales January 2019: Tata Motors Witnessed A Drop Of 8% In Total Sales
Car Sales January 2019: Tata Motors Witnessed A Drop Of 8% In Total Sales

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 69,429 - 84,775 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.07 - 1.2 Lakh *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 34,547 - 43,938 *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.02 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 91,622 *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.36 - 1.48 Lakh *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ NA *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 53,050 *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 90,091 *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 50,833 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
₹ 1.59 - 1.74 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 56,035 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
Bajaj Avenger Street 180
₹ 93,883 *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Discover 125
Bajaj Discover 125
₹ 61,150 - 63,605 *
Bajaj V12
Bajaj V12
₹ 62,517 *
View More
x
Tallboy Takedown: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Takes On Hyundai Santro
Tallboy Takedown: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Takes On Hyundai Santro
Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 40 Per Cent Growth In January 2019
Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 40 Per Cent Growth In January 2019
TVS Scooter Sales Stagnate As Motorcycle Sales Grow By 13 Per Cent In January 2019
TVS Scooter Sales Stagnate As Motorcycle Sales Grow By 13 Per Cent In January 2019
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities