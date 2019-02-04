Two-Wheeler Sales January 2019: Bajaj Posts 25 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

The company sold 56,690 units in January 2019 as compared to 64,211 which is a drop of 12 per cent

Bajaj has had a good month in January 2019 as it sold 350,460 motorcycles as compared to 288,936 units in January 2018, registering a growth of 25 per cent in overall sales. The company also registered a decent 17 per cent growth in exports in January 2019. The company exported 147,102 units in January 2019 as compared to 125,825 units exported in January 2018. Domestically, the company sold 208,358 units in January 2019 as compared to 163,111 units, registering a growth of 25 per cent.

Coming to commercial vehicles, the company sold 28,103 units in January 2019, which is a drop of 28 per cent from 39,082 units sold in January 2018. Bajaj Auto exported 28,587 units last month against 25,129 units exported in January 2018. In total, the company sold 56,690 units in January 2019 as compared to 64,211 which is a drop of 12 per cent in overall sales of Bajaj commercial vehicles.

Combining two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the company sold 231,461 units in January 2019 as compared to 202,193 units in January 2018, which is a growth of 14 per cent, domestically. Bajaj Auto exported 175,869 units in total which is 16 per cent more than 150,954 units exported in January 2018. In total, the company sold 407,150 units in January 2019 which is a growth of 15 per cent from 353,147 units in January 2018.

