Two-Wheeler Sales January 2018: Suzuki Posts Growth of 41.7 Per Cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced its sales for the month of January 2018 and has recorded a growth of 41.7 per cent over the sales of January 2017. The company sold 49,763 units in January 2018 of which 4,476 units were exported. The company also reports that it has sold 4, 70,499 units for the time period of April 2017 - January 2018. This is a 38.26 per cent growth over the 3, 40,294 units sold during the corresponding time frame last year. Suzuki is targeting sales of 5 lakh units for FY2017-2018, which we believe, it will achieve without a hiccup.

Commenting on Suzuki Motorcycle India January 2018 performance, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL said, "We are very happy to have carried our momentum from last-year into 2018 as well. But our ambitions are much-higher. The Auto Expo 2018 will give a preview into the exciting product roadmap that we have for India, We are confident that we will continue our growth as a premium two-wheeler manufacturer in India."

The company will be showcasing 17 products at its pavilion at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo with new motorcycles and scooters in the mix. Also, the company will be showcasing two all-new models which could be launched in India later in the year.

Speaking on the new line-up for the Expo, Suzuki Motorcycle India, Managing Director - Satoshi Uchida said, "The momentum is with us in the midst of our most successful year in India. Not only will we be strengthening our existing strongholds, but we will also be entering new and exciting segments with products that will be the cornerstone to our objective of achieving the Mission 1 million by 2020."

