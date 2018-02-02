Two-Wheeler Sales January 2018: Bajaj Posts Growth Of 36 Per Cent

Bajaj Auto started 2018 on a good note, selling 163,111 units in January 2018 as opposed to 119,803 units in January 2017 and recording growth of 36 per cent. Bajaj also increased its exports by 37 per cent, exporting 125,825 units in January 2018 as compared 92,021 units exported in January 2017. In total, the company sold 288, 936 units in January 2018 registering a growth of 36 per cent in comparison to 211,824 units sold in January 2017.

Coming to commercial vehicles, the company sold 39,082 units in January 2018, which is its highest ever monthly sales, registering a growth of a massive 154 per cent over January 2017 when it sold 15,385 units. Bajaj also saw a robust growth in commercial vehicle exports where it exported 25,129 units as compared to 14,708 units registering a growth of 71 per cent. In total, the company sold 64,211 units of CVs as compared to 30,093 units in January 2017, growing by a huge 113 per cent, which again is the highest ever for Bajaj in a month.

