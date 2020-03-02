New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2020: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 3.5 Per Cent Growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd registered growth of 3.5 per cent for its sales in February 2020. The percentage reflects the total growth including domestic sales plus exports.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Suzuki's latest launch was the BS6 Burgman Street maxi-scooter

Highlights

  • Suzuki sold 58,644 two-wheeler units in February 2020
  • The company exported 9,317 units last month
  • The total sales for February 2020 stood at 67,961 units

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd announced that it sold 58,644 two-wheeler units in February 2020 which is a growth of 2.57 per cent. The domestic sales in February 2019 stood at 57,174 units. The company exported 9,317 units last month and ended with total sales of 67,961 units, which is a growth of 3.5 per cent over 65,630 units sold in February 2019. Cumulatively, Suzuki Motorcycle India stands at 7, 49,755 unit sales for the period of April 2019 - February 2020.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Katana Wins Best Bike Of Show

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Access 125

Hayabusa

Gixxer SF

Burgman Street 125

Gixxer

Intruder

Access 125 SE

Gixxer SF 250

Gixxer 250

Hayate EP

GSX-S750

GSX R1000

V-Strom 650XT

DR-Z50

V-Strom 1000

GSX-R1000R

GSX S1000F

RM-Z250

GSX S1000

RM-Z450

a1333bqo

(The Suzuki Katana won the CNB Best Bike of The Show Award at Auto Expo 2020)

Commenting on the sales performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Inching closer to the end of the current fiscal year, we are happy with our sustained growth momentum. February was an eventful month for Suzuki Motorcycle India as we unveiled BS6 compliant product portfolio at the Auto Expo 2020 that received much love from the automobile enthusiasts. Furthermore, we commenced the sale of BS6 compliant Burgman Street from the dealerships. We are confident that the new product launches will propel our sales growth in the Indian market."

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In India

0 Comments

Suzuki's latest launch in India was the BS6 Burgman Street maxi-scooter, which was launched a couple weeks ago, with prices starting at ₹ 77,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 BS6 gets a nearly ₹ 7,000 hike and now comes with fuel-injection, as well as integrated engine start and kill switch, to reduce emissions on the updated model. The Burgman Street BS6 continues to use the 125 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor that comes with Suzuki Eco Performance technology and develops 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Access 125 with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki
Access 125

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 66,595 - 67,813 *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 14.69 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 96,220 - 1.22 Lakh *
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
₹ 76,444 - 85,303 *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.11 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.13 - 1.2 Lakh *
Suzuki Access 125 SE
Suzuki Access 125 SE
₹ 71,785 - 79,423 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
₹ 1.85 - 1.86 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
₹ 1.75 Lakh *
Suzuki Hayate EP
Suzuki Hayate EP
₹ 56,697 *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 20.13 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
₹ 7.91 Lakh *
Suzuki DR-Z50
Suzuki DR-Z50
₹ 2.71 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 14.25 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 20.99 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z250
Suzuki RM-Z250
₹ 7.52 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z450
Suzuki RM-Z450
₹ 8.81 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open
All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities