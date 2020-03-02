Two-Wheeler Sales February 2020: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 3.5 Per Cent Growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd announced that it sold 58,644 two-wheeler units in February 2020 which is a growth of 2.57 per cent. The domestic sales in February 2019 stood at 57,174 units. The company exported 9,317 units last month and ended with total sales of 67,961 units, which is a growth of 3.5 per cent over 65,630 units sold in February 2019. Cumulatively, Suzuki Motorcycle India stands at 7, 49,755 unit sales for the period of April 2019 - February 2020.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Katana Wins Best Bike Of Show

(The Suzuki Katana won the CNB Best Bike of The Show Award at Auto Expo 2020)

Commenting on the sales performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Inching closer to the end of the current fiscal year, we are happy with our sustained growth momentum. February was an eventful month for Suzuki Motorcycle India as we unveiled BS6 compliant product portfolio at the Auto Expo 2020 that received much love from the automobile enthusiasts. Furthermore, we commenced the sale of BS6 compliant Burgman Street from the dealerships. We are confident that the new product launches will propel our sales growth in the Indian market."

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In India

Suzuki's latest launch in India was the BS6 Burgman Street maxi-scooter, which was launched a couple weeks ago, with prices starting at ₹ 77,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 BS6 gets a nearly ₹ 7,000 hike and now comes with fuel-injection, as well as integrated engine start and kill switch, to reduce emissions on the updated model. The Burgman Street BS6 continues to use the 125 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor that comes with Suzuki Eco Performance technology and develops 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.