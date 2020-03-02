Two-Wheeler Sales February 2020: Royal Enfield Records 2 Per Cent Growth

Royal Enfield has posted domestic motorcycle sales of over 61,000 motorcycles in February 2020, marking a 2 per cent sales growth over the same month a year ago. In February 2020, Royal Enfield despatched 61,188 motorcycles, compared to 60,066 units in February 2019. Motorcycle exports in February 2020 however, displayed low growth after several months of impressive growth, although export volumes are still above 2,000 units. In February 2020, Royal Enfield exported 2,348 motorcycles, a marginal decline of 8 per cent, over the 2,564 units exported in February 2019.

(Red Rock is one of the two new colours along with Lake Blue on the new 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan)

Overall sales of Royal Enfield motorcycles, combined across domestic and export markets, remain flat in February 2020. In all, Royal Enfield despatched 63,536 motorcycles in February 2020, a growth of 1 per cent over the 62,630 motorcycles despatched in the same month a year ago. Overall volumes at Royal Enfield though, are still satisfactory, and with a number of new launches and updated BS6 models in the pipeline, sales at Royal Enfield are expected to pick up in the next financial year.

However, the year-to-date sales numbers are reflective of the negative sentiment in the market, in the middle of an unprecedented slowdown in the Indian automotive industry. During the period from April 2019 till February 2020, Royal Enfield's overall sales declined by 14 per cent, to 6,60,024 units, down from 7,65,267 units in the same period a year ago. Domestic sales in the same period fell by 16 per cent, from 7,46,839 units in April 2018 - February 2019, to 6,24,020 units in the same period a year later (April 2019 - February 2020). Led by the Royal Enfield 650 Twins, exports however grew by a whopping 95 per cent in the same period, up from 18,428 units a year ago, to 36,004 units in the same period now.

