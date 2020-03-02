New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2020: Hero MotoCorp Sales Down 19 Per Cent

Hero's sales declined 19 per cent in February 2020, in the midst of a slowdown in the domestic auto industry, and transition to BS6 regulations.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Hero has unveiled an all-new 110 cc, the new Hero Passion Pro

Highlights

  • Motorcycle sales of Hero declined by 14.2 per cent
  • Hero scooter sales declined by a whopping 67.5 per cent
  • Auto industry slowdown and BS6 transition putting pressure

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, reported a sales decline of over 19 per cent for the month of February 2020. Hero sold 4,98,242 two-wheelers in the month, a decline of 19.3 per cent over the 6,17,215 two-wheelers sold in the same month a year ago. Hero's motorcycle sales declined by 14.2 per cent, from 5,58,884 units in February 2019, down to 4,79,310 units in February 2020. Hero's scooter sales saw a massive decline of 67.5 per cent, down from 58,331 units in February 2019, to just 18,932 units in the same month this year.

According to Hero MotoCorp, the company has already moved ahead to manufacturing only BS6 vehicles, and stopped production of all BS4 vehicles in the month of February 2020. The Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations will come into effect from April 1, 2020 and no BS4 vehicles can be sold or registered from that. The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) issue has also adversely affected Hero's production at the company's manufacturing facilities, the company said. Alternate sources for procuring components have been started, and component manufacturers in China are also expected to resume normal supplies soon.

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

HF Deluxe i3s

Super Splendor

HF Deluxe

XPulse 200

Passion Pro i3S

Glamour 125

XPulse 200T

Pleasure

Xtreme 200S

Glamour

Splendor iSMART 110

Passion Pro 110

Maestro Edge

Splendor Pro

Pleasure Plus 110

Xtreme Sports

Glamour Programmed FI

Passion Xpro

Karizma ZMR

Duet

Destini 125

Achiever

Splendor iSmart

Xtreme 200R

HF Dawn

Maestro Edge 125

HF Deluxe Eco

0 Comments

In February 2020, Hero MotoCorp commenced the dispatches of five new BS6 products including some of its key products like the Hero Splendor+, Hero Super Splendor, new Hero Glamour and new Hero Passion Pro motorcycles as well as the Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Destini 125 scooters. It also showcased the new Hero Xtreme 160R, the all-new 160 cc premium commuter motorcycle at the recently concluded Hero World 2020 event at the company's Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Further building the cult of the Hero XPulse 200, the company also introduced the Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 63,804 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,154 - 77,812 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 61,737 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 1.08 - 1.17 Lakh *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 62,033 - 74,002 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 64,146 - 66,260 *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 1.05 Lakh *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 49,452 - 51,567 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 1.1 Lakh *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 65,020 - 67,134 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 59,745 *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 62,588 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 53,469 - 54,949 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 53,150 - 55,136 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 53,286 - 63,328 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 84,442 - 86,557 *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 71,229 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 63,751 - 66,605 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakh *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 50,668 - 52,412 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 61,056 - 64,068 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 70,383 - 72,497 *
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
₹ 71,891 - 74,216 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 96,075 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 40,493 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 65,125 - 69,565 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 51,470 *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open
All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities