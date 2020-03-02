Two-Wheeler Sales February 2020: Hero MotoCorp Sales Down 19 Per Cent

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, reported a sales decline of over 19 per cent for the month of February 2020. Hero sold 4,98,242 two-wheelers in the month, a decline of 19.3 per cent over the 6,17,215 two-wheelers sold in the same month a year ago. Hero's motorcycle sales declined by 14.2 per cent, from 5,58,884 units in February 2019, down to 4,79,310 units in February 2020. Hero's scooter sales saw a massive decline of 67.5 per cent, down from 58,331 units in February 2019, to just 18,932 units in the same month this year.

According to Hero MotoCorp, the company has already moved ahead to manufacturing only BS6 vehicles, and stopped production of all BS4 vehicles in the month of February 2020. The Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations will come into effect from April 1, 2020 and no BS4 vehicles can be sold or registered from that. The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) issue has also adversely affected Hero's production at the company's manufacturing facilities, the company said. Alternate sources for procuring components have been started, and component manufacturers in China are also expected to resume normal supplies soon.

In February 2020, Hero MotoCorp commenced the dispatches of five new BS6 products including some of its key products like the Hero Splendor+, Hero Super Splendor, new Hero Glamour and new Hero Passion Pro motorcycles as well as the Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Destini 125 scooters. It also showcased the new Hero Xtreme 160R, the all-new 160 cc premium commuter motorcycle at the recently concluded Hero World 2020 event at the company's Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. Further building the cult of the Hero XPulse 200, the company also introduced the Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit.

