Two-Wheeler Sales February 2019: TVS Sales Grow 3 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company sales grew by just 3 per cent in February 2019, but overall volumes inched closer to the 3 lakh unit mark, with TVS despatching 2,99,353 units in February 2019, compared to 2,90,673 units in February 2018. Total two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 2 per cent with sales increasing from 2,80,942 units in February 2018, to 2,85,611 units in February 2019. Sales in the domestic market accounted for 2,31,582 units in February 2019, compared to 2,30,353 units sold in the domestic market in the same month a year ago.

TVS motorcycles continue to attract customer interest with sales posting marginal growth. TVS has a range of commuter and premium commuter motorcycles starting from 110 cc models to the flagship full-faired 311 cc sportbike, the TVS Apache RR 310. Motorcycle sales of TVS grew by 8 per cent with sales increasing from 1,13,296 units in February 2018, to 1,22,551 units in February 2019. Scooter sales however, were under pressure. In all, TVS sold 86,935 units in February 2019, compared to 93,573 scooters sold in the same month a year ago.

Exports of TVS Motor Company grew by 14 per cent with sales increasing from 58,564 units registered in the month of February 2018 to 66,570 units in February 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 7 per cent with sales increasing from 50,589 units in February 2018 to 54,029 units in February 2019. Overall three-wheeler sales of TVS grew by 41 per cent with sales increasing from 9,731 units in February 2018 to 13,742 units registered in February 2019.

