Two-Wheeler Sales February 2019: Suzuki Sales Grow 27 Per Cent

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has registered 27 per cent sales growth in the month of February 2019. In all, Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 65,630 two-wheeler units in the month of February 2019 in both the domestic and export markets, as against 51,831 units that company sold in the same month a year ago. Cumulatively, Suzuki Motorcycle India has recorded 680,470 units sales from April 2018 - February 2019. This marks a 30 per cent growth over 522,929 units it sold in the same period last year.

Talking about the sales growth, Devashish Handa, Vice President for Sales, Marketing & After-Sales at SMIPL said, "Suzuki Motorcycle India has successfully maintained the strong sales momentum in February too, achieving double-digit growth. Our sustained and robust growth in the face of depressed industry sentiment clearly demonstrates the confidence the Indian two-wheeler users have reposed in brand Suzuki."

The Suzuki Access 125 is the largest selling 125 cc scooter in the country right now and has overtaken the sales of the TVS Jupiter, becoming one of the most popular scooters across segments. In the motorcycle segment too, the Suzuki Gixxer continues to have a fan following in the 150-160 cc segment. The newest maxi scooter in the 125 cc segment , the Suzuki Burgman Street also has manged to grab significant market response, with its big, muscular looks and peppy performance.

Suzuki has also been working on customer-centric programmes and in the month of February, and rolled out a 'Joy of Safety' programme aimed at improving not just the rider's safety, but also the overall rider's ecosystem. The initiative was undertaken to engage with the customers and enable them gain a better understanding of their vehicles, basic riding, and vehicle dynamics; and help them in applying this learning on the roads and emerge as better riders. Subsequently, practical riding sessions will also be included as a part of the initiative. The initiative will be conducted across 28 cities in India where Suzuki Motorcycle India has a strong dealership presence.

