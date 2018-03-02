Two-Wheeler Sales February 2018: Royal Enfield Sales Grow By 25 Per Cent

Like other two-wheeler manufacturers, Royal Enfield too reported an overall growth of 25 per cent in its sales for the month of February 2018, selling 73,077 units as compared to selling 58,439 units in February 2017. The company sold a total of 71,354 units in February 2018 as opposed to 56,737 units sold in February 2017, recording a growth of 26 per cent. Also, Royal Enfield exported 1,723 units in February 2018 as compared to 1,702 units sold in February 2017.

(Royal Enfield recently launched the Thunderbird 350X and the Thunderbird 500X in India)

The company has sold 7, 27,021 units in the time period of April 2018 - February 2018, which is a 23 per cent growth from the sales of 5, 92,558 units sold in the same time last year. Exports for April 2017 - February 2018 stood at 17,384 units which is a growth of 26 per cent over 13,819 units exported in the same time frame last year. In total, the company has sold 7, 44,405 units between April 2017 and February 2018 as compared to 6, 06,377. This is a growth of 23 per cent.

The company recently launched the Thunderbird 350X and the Thunderbird 500X in India at a price of ₹ 1.56 lakh and ₹ 1.98 lakh respectively. Royal Enfield says that these bikes are basically factory-built custom inspired versions of the regular Thunderbird models. Apart from the funky new colours, the Thunderbird X models get a new flatter, shorter handlebar, a single-piece gunslinger seat, tubeless tyres and a blacked out theme which make the colours pop out.

