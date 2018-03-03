Two-Wheeler Sales February 2018: Manufacturers Register Double Digit Growth In Sales

The month of February 2018 was a good one for most two-wheeler manufacturers. Almost all two-wheeler companies have registered a good growth last month with respect to the units sold in February 2017. In fact most companies have also reported growth in exports as well. With the Auto Expo taking place, the overall sentiment towards automobiles was positive. Plus there were a few launches such at the Auto Expo and outside of it as well. Here is a compilation of the sales and growth figures of all manufacturers who have sent their data to us.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp consolidated its dominance in the two-wheeler sector with over 6 lakh units sold in February 2018. The Indian two-wheeler giant sold 629,597 units last month, a growth of 20 per cent, as against the 524,766 units sold during the same month last year. This is for the ninth month in this financial year that Hero's monthly sales have crossed the six lakh mark. The company announced that its major growth driver for the month has been the increase in sales scooters, but its motorcycle brands continue to remain its mainstay growth drivers.

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) posted strong sales figures in February 2018 registering a 32 per cent growth in sales. The manufacturer sold over 519,735 units last month, as opposed to 393,642 units sold in February 2017. Honda's domestic sales were up by 32 per cent as well with 489,591 units registered in February 2018, as against 370,122 units sold during the same period last year. Unlike rival Hero MotoCorp, the Japanese two-wheeler maker's 's sales are dominated by scooters. Honda's domestic scooter sales stood at 325,193 units in February 2018, a growth of 30 per cent compared to 249,952 units sold during the same period last year. With respect to motorcycle sales, the company sold 164,398 units last month, a growth of 37 per cent over 120,170 units sold in February 2017. Meanwhile, Honda's exports stood at 30,144 units last month, registering a growth of 28 per cent, over 23,520 units shipped in February last year.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company recorded a growth of 37 per cent, selling 2, 90,673 units in February 2018 as compared to 2, 11,470 units sold in February 2017. Talking about two-wheelers specifically, the company sold 2, 80,942 units in February 2018, growing by 36.2 per cent over the sales of 2, 06,247 units in February last year. Domestically, the company sold 230,353 units of motorcycles in February 2018, registering a growth of 33.5 per cent as compared to selling 172,611 units in February 2017. Coming to scooters, the company sold 93,573 units in February 2018, growing by 35.6 per cent. TVS sold 69,020 scooters in February 2017.

Royal Enfield

Like other two-wheeler manufacturers, Royal Enfield too reported an overall growth of 25 per cent in its sales for the month of February 2018, selling 73,077 units as compared to selling 58,439 units in February 2017. The company sold a total of 71,354 units in February 2018 as opposed to 56,737 units sold in February 2017, recording a growth of 26 per cent. Also, Royal Enfield exported 1,723 units in February 2018 as compared to 1,702 units sold in February 2017. The company has sold 7, 27,021 units in the time period of April 2018 - February 2018, which is a 23 per cent growth from the sales of 5, 92,558 units sold in the same time last year.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj had a good month in February 2018 as far as domestic sales are concerned. The Pune-based manufacturer registered sales of 1, 75,489 units in February 2018, which is a growth of 23 per cent vis-a-vis February 2017, where the company sold 1, 42,287 units. Speaking about exports, the company exported 1, 22,025 units in February 2018 as compared to 102,671 units exported in February 2018. This is a growth of 19 per cent. The company sold a total of 2, 97,514 units in February 2018 (Domestic+Exports) which is an increase of 21 per cent as compared to February 2017 where the company sold 2,44, 958 units.

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India had a strong showing in February 2018, registering a growth of 37 per cent in domestic sales. The company sold 46,147 units in February 2018 along with exports of 5,936 units with overall sales of 52,038 units. The overall growth with respect to the total sales of February 2017 is 29.3 per cent. For the time period of April - February 2018, the company sold a total of 5, 22,929 units which include both domestic sales and exports. The domestic sales have contributed to more than 86 per cent of the overall sales. This also marks the first occasion where Suzuki has breached the 5 lakh unit sales mark in a financial year.

