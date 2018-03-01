Two-Wheeler Sales February 2018: Honda Registers 32% Growth

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) posted strong sales figures in February 2018 registering a 32 per cent growth in sales. The manufacturer sold over 519,735 units last month, as opposed to 393,642 units sold in February 2017. Honda's domestic sales were up by 32 per cent as well with 489,591 units registered in February 2018, as against 370,122 units sold during the same period last year. Unlike rival Hero MotoCorp, the Japanese two-wheeler maker's 's sales are dominated by scooters.

Honda's domestic scooter sales stood at 325,193 units in February 2018, a growth of 30 per cent compared to 249,952 units sold during the same period last year. With respect to motorcycle sales, the company sold 164,398 units last month, a growth of 37 per cent over 120,170 units sold in February 2017. Meanwhile, Honda's exports stood at 30,144 units last month, registering a growth of 28 per cent, over 23,520 units shipped in February last year.

With respect to year-to-date sales, HMSI's sales have increased by 22 per cent. The company sold 56,83,340 two-wheelers between April 2017 and February 2018, as against 46,42,130 units sold during the corresponding period last year. Honda also announced that it added over 1 million customers in just 11 months to its family.

In year-to-date sales, scooter sales grew by 21 per cent to 3,556,503 units, while motorcycles sales surge ahead with 24 per cent growth over last fiscal. Honda's exports too breached the 3 lakh mark with a 27 per cent growth to 325,480 units between April 2017 and February 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.