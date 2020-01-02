Two-Wheeler Sales December 2019: TVS Domestic Sales Fall 25 Per Cent

TVS Motor Company has registered total sales of 2,31,571 units in December 2019, as against sales of 2,71,395 units in the same month a year ago. This marks a decline of nearly 15 per cent overall sales from December 2018. As the Indian automotive industry gears up for the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations from April 1, 2020, TVS said in a statement that the company has started producing and dispatching BS6 models of the 2020 TVS Apache RTR series, the TVS Jupiter Classic and TVS XL models from December 2019.

In the domestic market, TVS reported sales of 1,57,244 units in December 2019, compared to 2,09,906 units in December 2018, a decline of 25 per cent. Motorcycle sales of TVS Motor Company fell by 12.5 per cent, from 1,07,189 units in December 2018, to 93,697 units in December 2019. TVS Motor Company's scooter sales also fell by over 18 per cent in December 2019, from 91,480 units in December 2018, to 74,716 units in the same month last year. The only positive news is that exports continue to be robust with the company reporting 73,512 units of exports in December 2019, up 22 per cent from 60,262 units in December 2018. Two-wheeler exports grew by 20 per cent, increasing from 48,803 units in December 2018, to 58,375 units in December 2019.

Two-wheeler sales of TVS during the third quarter of the current financial year (October - December, 2019) stood at 7.7 lakh units, as against 9.5 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year, a decline of nearly 19 per cent. Three-wheeler sales of TVS however grew by 22 per cent, from 40,000 units in the third quarter of the previous financial year to 50,000 units in the third quarter of the current financial year. Although TVS has not mentioned the reason for the fall in sales numbers, the Indian auto industry in general is going through an unprecedented slowdown. Coupled with the transition to BS6 regulations, which will make all automobiles, including two-wheelers more expensive, the pressure is likely on manufacturers is likely to continue for a few more months.

