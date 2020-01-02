Two-Wheeler Sales December 2019: Suzuki India Sales Remain Flat

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has registered monthly domestic sales of 44,368 units in December 2019, as against 43,874 units sold in the same month a year ago, positive growth of 1.1 per cent. In the midst of an unprecedented slowdown in the auto industry, Suzuki India's two-wheeler sales remained flat in December 2019. Overall, Suzuki India's domestic and overseas sales also remained flat with sales of 52,351 units in December 2019, as against 52,362 units of sales in the same month a year ago. During the third quarter of the current financial year (October - December, 2019), Suzuki Motorcycle India posted sales of 6,16,392 units.

"The year 2019 has been exciting for Suzuki Motorcycle India with its sustained growth momentum despite the slowdown in the automobile industry. We have received immense support from our network partners, which has translated into higher customer trust. It has been a great year as Suzuki Motorcycle marked its entry in the quarter-litre segment with the new Gixxer series, which has kept us stronger and has garnered numerous accolades further solidifying our position in the motorcycle segment. As we step in the year 2020, we are ready to shift all our products to BS6, way ahead of the deadline. Working towards our commitment to the Indian market, we will continue to bring in customized and superior quality products for all stages of life offering unique experiences to the spirited riders," said Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited.

Suzuki India has unveiled the 2020 Suzuki Access 125 BS6, the updated model of India's bestselling 125 cc scooter

Sales are expected to improve marginally over the next quarter, as all auto manufacturers will look to dispose of stocks of current Bharat Stage IV models. From April 1, 2020, India will move to BS6, or Bharat Stage VI regulations, and all automobiles will need to meet those regulations by that date. Suzuki Motorcycle India has already unveiled the BS6 model of its bestselling 125 cc scooter, the Suzuki Access 125. Production has already been replaced with the BS6 model, and more BS6-compliant models of Suzuki India's entire two-wheeler portfolio are expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.