Two-Wheeler Sales December 2019: Hero MotoCorp Sees 6.42 Per Cent Decline

Hero MotoCorp sold 424,845 units of two-wheelers in December 2019 which is a decline of 6.42 per cent compared to 453,985 units in December 2018.

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp sold 424,845 units in December 2019
  • The company's Apr-Dec 2019 sales declined 15.97%
  • Hero will soon launch a slew of BS6 compliant models in India

Hero MotoCorp sold 424,845 units in December 2019, which is a drop of 6.42 per cent compared to 453,985 units sold. Hero sold 403,625 motorcycle units in December 2019 along with 21,220 scooter units as compared to 417,612 motorcycles and 36,373 units in December 2018, which is a drop of 3.35 per cent and 41.66 per cent respectively. The domestic sales of the Hero in December 2019 stood at 412,009 units while exports stood at 12,836 units which represent a drop of 5.63 per cent and 26.2 per cent respectively.

In the first three quarters of the FY2020, Hero MotoCorp sold 50, 75,208 units of motorcycles and scooters which is a decline of 15.97 per cent, compared to the sales during the same time period in FY19. The company sold 47, 10,766 motorcycles between April- December 2019 which is a drop of 13.68 per cent against 54, 57,465 motorcycles sold in April-December 2018. Similarly, Hero sold 364,442 scooters between April-December 2019, which is a massive decrease of 37.39 per cent. The domestic sales of Hero too saw a decline of 16 per cent in April-December 2019, selling 49, 46,508 units in comparison to 58, 88,899 units sold in April-December 2018. The exports also dropped 14.59 per cent, with 128,000 units exported in between April-December 2019.

Hero MotoCorp is in the process of migrating to the BS6 regime and it has already launched two BS6 compliant motorcycles which are the Splendor iSmart and HF Deluxe in quick succession.

