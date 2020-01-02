Two-Wheeler Sales December 2019: Bajaj's Domestic Sales Drop 15 Per Cent

The year of 2019 comes to a close and it hasn't brought cheers for Bajaj Auto. The company's domestic two-wheeler sales dropped 21 per cent from 157,252 units in December 2018 to 124,125 units in December 2019. The exports though grew from 141,603 units in December 2018 to 160,677 units in December 2019. If we combine the domestic sales and exports, the total sales still drop by 5 per cent 298,955 units in December 2018 to 284,802 units in December last year. Bajaj sold 1,675,264 two-wheeler units during April-December 2019 which is a drop of 13 per cent with total sale of 1, 91,226 units in April-December 2018. The exports of the company grew 9 per during the same time, with 1,418,764 units during the same time compared to 1,303,664 units in April-December 2018.

In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales posted solid growth of 26 per cent in December 2019, with 29,038 units dispatched, compared to 23,099 units dispatched in the same month in 2018. Bajaj Auto's exports of commercial vehicles however, fell by 8 per cent in December 2019, from 24,245 units in December 2018 to 22,215 units in December 2019. Overall sales of commercial vehicles stood at 51,253 units in December 2019 which is a growth of 8 per cent compared to 47,344 units sold in December 2018. The total CV sales during April-December 2019 were 290,683 units, which is a drop of 2 per cent from 297,195 units sold during April-December 2018. The exports during the same period though, saw a drop of 19 per cent, with 238,540 units exported as compared to 293,828 units exported in April-December 2018.

The total domestic sales of Bajaj Auto, with two-wheelers and CVs combined; during April-December 2019 are 1,965,947 units which is a drop of 12 per cent compared to the 2,228,421 units sold in April-December 2018. The exports during the same time in 2019 were 1,657,304 units which is growth of 4 per cent when compared to 1,597,492 units exported in April-December 2018.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.