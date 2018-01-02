Two-Wheeler Sales December 2017: Suzuki Two-Wheelers Posts 50 Per Cent Growth

Like most two-wheeler manufacturers, Suzuki too had a good month in December 2017 with 39,786 units sold clocking a 50.16 per cent growth over December 2016. The company sold 32,786 units domestically in December 2017 up from 21,362 units in December 2016, posting a growth of 53.48 per cent. Also, Suzuki exported 7,000 units in December 2017 as opposed to 5,133 units in the corresponding month in 2016, registering a growth of 36.37 per cent. The total sales in December 2016 were 26,595 units.

(The Suzuki Intruder was a new launch from the company this year)

Suzuki has already surpassed the 4 lakh units sales mark for the current financial year and has racked up 4, 20,736 units during the period April-December 2017. This is a 39.31 per cent growth from 3, 02,008 units sold in the same period in 2016. In fact, the company clocked total sales of 5,41,389 units in 2017 which is a growth of 37.46 per cent over 3,93,828 units sold in entire 2016. The company says that 2017 has been one of its most successful years in terms of sales in India.

Commenting on the performance, Sajeev Rajasekhran, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL said, "While December is typically a lean-month for two-wheelers, we are thrilled to have been able to record a year-on-year growth of 50 per cent during this month as well. With over 4 lakh sales completed in this financial year already, we are well-poised to achieve our annual target of 5 lakh sales annually. For Suzuki Motorcycle India, 2017 has been a special year. Not only have we enjoyed a stellar growth in terms of sales, but also as a brand we have grown in leaps and bounds. However, we do realize that this is just the beginning. 2018 promises to be even bigger and better with exciting products, announcements and partnerships in the offing. The onus is now on us to ride this momentum into the next-year as well."

