Two-Wheeler Sales: Automakers Register Good Growth In June 2018

And just like that, the month of June 2018 goes by, signalling the end of the first half of 2018 and the end of the first quarter of FY2019. The two-wheeler segment in India is definitely growing and that reflects in the sales of two-wheeler manufacturers which have released their sales figures till now. So far, not one two-wheeler manufacturer has reported a decline in its sales figures for June 2018. We take a quick look at how each manufacturer performed in the month that just went by.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero is all set to launch the Xtreme 200R in the coming month

Hero MotoCorp sold 704,562 two-wheeler units in the month of June 2018, which is a 13 per cent growth over the 624,185 units sold in June 2017. Not only that, the company also created a record by selling 2.1 million two-wheelers in the quarter of April-June 2018. It sold 2,104,949 units during these three months creating a new world record. Also, it has crossed the 7 lakh monthly sales record on three occasions previously in April 2018 when it sold 706,365 units, March 2018 when it sold 730,473 units and finally September 2017 when it sold 720,739 units. This was the fourth instance of the company crossing the 7 lakh monthly sales mark.

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India

Honda is selling more of scooters than motorcyclces in June 2018

Honda Two Wheelers too registered a growth to the tune of 28 per cent in its two-wheeler sales for the month of June 2018. The company sold a total of 5, 71,020 (Exports+domestic) units in June 2018 as compared to 4, 44,528 units sold in June 2017. The company also gained 1.4 per cent market share in the month of June 2018. Domestically, the company sold 5, 35,494 units in June 2018 in comparison to 4, 16, 365 units sold in June 2017. The growth registered was 29 per cent. HMSI sold 361,236 scooters in June 2018 which is a growth of 33 per cent over the sales of June 2017 standing at 2, 71,007 units. Similarly, HMSI sold a total of 1, 74,258 motorcycles in June 2018 which is a growth of 20 per cent over the 145,358 units sold in June 2017.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj had one of its best ever sales months, growing by 86 per cent in June 2018

Bajaj Auto is going from strength to strength when it comes to sales. The Pune-based manufacturer had a bumper growth in sales in June 2018 as compared to June 2017. Last month, the company sold 200,949 units domestically as compared to 108,109 units sold in June 2017. This is a massive growth of 86 per cent year on year. Also, the company exported 136,803 units in June 2018 as compared to 96,558 units exported in June 2017, registering a growth of 42 per cent. The overall growth including domestic sales and exports is a solid 65 per cent where Bajaj sold a total of 337,752 units in June 2018 (domestic sales + exports)

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield's exports grew by 27 per cent in June 2018

Royal Enfield posted strong sales of 74,477 units in June 2018, a growth of 18 per cent over 63,160 units sold during the same period last year. The motorcycle maker has been posing impressive numbers every month with sales slowly and steadily heading towards the 80,000 units per month mark. For June 2018, Royal Enfield's domestic sales stood at 72,588 units, growing by 18 per cent as against 61,671 units sold in June 2017. Exports, on the other hand, grew by 27 per cent, up from 1489 units in June last year to 1889 units shipped last month.

TVS Motor Company

TVS' scooter sales is steadily picking up in India

TVS Motor Company has announced the company's sales results for the month of June 2018, announcing that 3,13,614 total units were sold last month, a growth of 15 per cent from the same month a year ago, when the company had sold 2,73,791 two- and three-wheeler units. Total two-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company grew by 12.1 per cent, to 3, 01,201 units in June 2018, from 2, 68,638 two-wheeler units in the same month a year ago. Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market grew by 7.7 per cent, from 2, 28,518 units in June 2017 to 2, 46,176 units in June 2018.

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki recently launched the Access 125 Special Edition in the country

Suzuki Motorcycle India continues to maintain its growth momentum for July this year and registered a 39 per cent hike in volumes for the previous month. The Japanese two-wheeler giant sold 46,717 units in July 2018, as opposed to 33,573 units during the same month last year. The first quarter of the 2018-19 financial year (April-June) has started on a positive note for the manufacturer with a domestic market growth of 40 per cent. Suzuki Motorcycle India aims to sell over seven lakh units by the end of this fiscal, a healthy jump when compared to the five lakh units that were sold during the FY2017-18 financial year.

