Two-Wheeler Sales August 2019: Hero MotoCorp Registers 20.6 Per Cent Decline

Hero MotoCorp reported a decline of 20.6 per cent in sales for August 2019 with 543,406 units sold, as against 685,047 units sold in August last year.

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp reported a decline of 20.6 per cent in sales for August 2019. The company sold 543,406 units last month, as against 685,047 units sold in August last year. While the company registered a 1.5 per cent increase in volumes over July this year (535,810 units), the lower year-on-year sales are a result of the economic slowdown that is giving the auto industry a hard time. While sales have been restricted, Hero has commenced a number of after-sales and service initiatives to keep customers happy.

Hero commenced home delivery of its new motorcycles and scooters to customers at their doorstep in August this year. The first-of-its-kind service has commenced in three cities - Mumbai, Noida and Bangalore. The manufacturer also plans to expand this facility to 25 cities over the next few months in a phased manner.

In addition, Hero MotoCorp announced special benefits for flood affected areas in Kerala, North Karnataka and South Maharashtra. This includes free check-up and repair of vehicles, as well as a 30 per cent discount on spare parts. The benefits are available at the company's dealerships and service centres in the affected areas till September 10, 2019.

