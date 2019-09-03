New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales August 2019; Bajaj Sees A Drop Of 21 Per Cent In Domestic Motorcycle Sales

Bajaj Auto sees a massive drop of 21 per cent in domestic sales for the month of August 2019.

Published:
The motorcycle exports of Bajaj grew by a mere 5 per cent amidst all the decline

Highlights

  • Motorcycle exports on the other hand, showed a growth of 5 per cent
  • Bajaj Auto sold 35,085 units of CVs in August 2019
  • The total CV sales of Bajaj fell by 13 per cent

The auto industry is still not showing any signs of revival amidst the current slowdown. This time it is Bajaj Auto which has seen a significant drop of 21 per cent in its domestic motorcycle sales for the month of August 2019. The company sold 173,024 units last month as compared to 218,437 units sold in August 2018. Motorcycle exports on the other hand, showed a growth of 5 per cent with 152,276 units sold in August 2019 as compared to 144,486 units sold in August last year. But the total motorcycle sales fell by 10 per cent with the company selling 325,300 units in last month in comparison to 362,923 units sold in August 2018.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Registers 20.6 Per Cent Decline In August 2019

As far as commercial vehicles are concerned, Bajaj Auto sold 35,085 units in August 2019 which is 6 per cent less than 37,194 units sold in August last year. The commercial vehicle exports too slowed down by a significant 20 per cent, with the company selling 29,641 units in August 2019 as compared to 36,975 units in August 2018. The total CV sales of Bajaj fell by 13 per cent with 64,726 units sold in August 2019 as compared to 74,169 units sold in August 2018.

If we consider the total of motorcycles and commercial vehicles' domestic sales, Bajaj's August 2019 sales fell by 19 per cent with 208,109 units sold in August 2019 against 255,631 units sold in August 2018. The total exports stayed the same while the total overall sales still fell by 11 per cent with 390,026 units sold last month as compared to 437,092 units sold in August 2018.

